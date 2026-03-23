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Periscope - organize storage and safely remove redundant files - LinuxLinks
Periscope is a command-line duplicate file finder that helps you organize storage and safely remove redundant files without losing data.
Instead of only producing a static report, it is designed for interactive use from the shell, letting you inspect duplicates while navigating the filesystem with familiar commands. Its workflow makes it easier to understand where duplicate copies live, review them, and delete only files that have another copy elsewhere.
This is free and open source software.
Go Find Duplicates - scans directories for duplicate files and directories - LinuxLinks
Go Find Duplicates is a command-line utility that scans directories for duplicate files and directories.
It’s designed to be fast and simple to use, making it suitable for checking local storage, external drives, and large collections of photos, videos, music, and documents. The program is safe to use because it only reads files and produces a duplicates report rather than deleting or modifying anything.
By default, this tool identifies duplicates if all of the following conditions match:
file extension is same. file size is same. CRC32 hash of “crucial bytes” is same.
This is free and open source software.
Go IMAP notify - monitors IMAP mailboxes and executes scripts when messages are created, deleted, or updated - LinuxLinks
goimapnotify is a utility that monitors IMAP mailboxes and executes scripts when messages are created, deleted, or updated.
It uses IMAP IDLE to react to mailbox changes, making it useful for mail-driven automation, notifications, and custom workflows.
This is free and open source software.
svnsearch - search through SVN log diffs - LinuxLinks
svnsearch is a command-line utility for searching through Subversion repository history using exact text or regular expressions.
It is intended for Linux users who work with SVN repositories and want a way to inspect past changes with output and options that feel similar to `svn log`. The program can be useful when tracking when a string or pattern first appeared in a repository’s history.
This is free and open source software.
aero - audio recorder - LinuxLinks
aero is a modern audio recorder desktop application built with C++23 and Qt 6.
This is free and open source software.
PowerShell - cross-platform automation and configuration framework - LinuxLinks
PowerShell is a cross-platform automation and configuration framework that combines an interactive command-line shell, a scripting language, and a large ecosystem of cmdlets.
It’s designed to work well with structured data, REST APIs, and object-based pipelines, making it useful for system administration, task automation, and DevOps workflows across Linux, macOS, and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
Developer of the Week: Matthew Forrester Wolffe - LinuxLinks
This series shines a spotlight on open source developers who make a real difference. Too often, their contributions go unrecognised. By highlighting their achievements, this series aims to give these talented developers the recognition they deserve and to celebrate the dedication, creativity, and passion that drive the open source community forward.