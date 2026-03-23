Go Find Duplicates is a command-line utility that scans directories for duplicate files and directories.

It’s designed to be fast and simple to use, making it suitable for checking local storage, external drives, and large collections of photos, videos, music, and documents. The program is safe to use because it only reads files and produces a duplicates report rather than deleting or modifying anything.

By default, this tool identifies duplicates if all of the following conditions match:

file extension is same. file size is same. CRC32 hash of “crucial bytes” is same.

This is free and open source software.