news
today's howtos
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Dan Langille ☛ Hacking openvpn to use syslog with something other than facility = daemon
I don’t see a way to specify the syslog facility for OpenVPN – perhaps I can change that in the code. It would allow logging openvpn to a specific file and being able to rotate that log file. –log-append does not allow for log rotation. In this post: FreeBSD 15.0 OpenVPN 2.6.19 Signals sent to OpenVPN do not affect logging. Thus, I must rely upon syslog and newsyslog to achieve log rotation.
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Linuxize ☛ git stash: Save and Restore Uncommitted Changes
How to use git stash to temporarily save uncommitted changes, switch branches, and restore your work — with examples for stashing untracked files, named stashes, and partial stashes.
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Linuxize ☛ env Cheatsheet
Quick reference for listing, clearing, and overriding environment variables with env in Linux
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Spotify on Debian 13
Spotify is one of the most widely used music streaming platforms in the world, but if you just upgraded to Debian 13 “Trixie,” you already know it is not sitting in the official Debian repositories waiting to be installed.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install webERP on Debian 13
Managing business operations efficiently requires robust enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. webERP stands out as a powerful, open-source accounting and business management system designed specifically for small and medium enterprises.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install CiviCRM on AlmaLinux 10
CiviCRM is a free, open-source constituent relationship management platform built for nonprofits, civic organizations, and associations that need to manage donors, memberships, events, and email campaigns in one place.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenRGB on Fedora 43
Managing RGB lighting on GNU/Linux has always been a fragmented experience. Corsair has iCUE, ASUS has Aura Sync, MSI has Mystic Light, and none of them ship a GNU/Linux client.
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Linux.org ☛ Proxmox VE Series Part 3: Basic Configuration
Initially after installation, there are a lot of things that you may want to 'fix'. These are some basic configuration issues that are made not only on the Proxmox Server, but from the remote systems using the Web UI for connection through Port 8006.
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how-to
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Apache Spark on Ubuntu 26.04
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Specific Java Version on Ubuntu 26.04
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LinuxConfig ☛ Install Java on Ubuntu 26.04
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Flatpak on Ubuntu 26.04
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Set Root Password on Ubuntu 26.04
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Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install SuiteCRM on Ubuntu 26.04
SuiteCRM is an open-source CRM solution designed to optimize sales processes, CRM marketing, and customer support. With its modules, SuiteCRM provides comprehensive tools for managing leads, creating PDF templates for quotes and invoices, generating CRM reports, and more.