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AMYboard ESP32-S3 Synth Board Supports MIDI, CV, and Eurorack Integration

The system is built around the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 module, which provides a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The module runs the AMY synthesizer engine and manages audio processing, MIDI handling, and communication with external peripherals.

9to5Linux

PipeWire 1.6.2 Released with Audio Mixer Optimizations and Various Bug Fixes

PipeWire 1.6.2 is here to fix an optimization with shared memory over some links that could cause errors later on, fix the SOFA filter and default control input in the LADSPA and LV modules, and add some small optimizations to the audio mixer.

SparkyLinux 2026.03 Rolling Ships with Linux 6.19, Latest Calamares Installer

Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.03 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series (Linux 6.19.6 is installed by default), along with support for the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 15th, 2026

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SuperTux 0.7.0 Arcade Game Is Out with Complete Level Design, Revamped Graphics

Coming more than four years after SuperTux 0.6.3, the SuperTux 0.7.0 release introduces brand new sprites and abilities for Tux, including slope sliding, strong buttjumping, rock rolling, and crawling, revamped graphics for most backgrounds, tiles, objects, and badguys, and a complete level design of all modes.

GIMP 3.2 Open-Source Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of GIMP 3.2 include new non-destructive layers, a new paint blend mode called Overwrite that lets you directly replace the pixels over the area you paint, a new setting in the text tool to control the direction of the text outline, and automatic matching of Linux and Windows OS themes.

Debian 13.4 “Trixie” Released with 111 Bug Fixes and 67 Security Updates

Coming two months after Debian 13.3, the Debian 13.4 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

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Programming Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

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