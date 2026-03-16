Spreadsheets rule the world for almost half of a century. I strongly believe that it’s one of the best UXs ever created. Being fairly minimal and easy to learn, it allows users to quickly manipulate data, describe logic, visualise results, or even create art and run GameBoy games.

It all started in 1979 when Dan Bricklin and Bob Frankston created VisiCalc, the first spreadsheet software. With a few thousand lines of hand-written 6502 assembly, VisiCalc could successfully run on 16K RAM machines. It quickly became a “killer app” for Apple ][, selling over 1 million copies and turning early personal computers into serious business tools.

I thought it would be an interesting exercise trying to rebuild minimal VisiCalc clone from scratch. All we need is a data model, formula evaluator, and a simple UI to display the cells. At the end we’ll have something like this: [...]