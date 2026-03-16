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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2026



Quoting: CachyOS dethrones Arch as the top desktop distro for Linux gamers on ProtonDB —

Gaming on Linux is no longer the joke it used to be. Once relegated to the world of professional use and nothing else, gaming support on the open-source operating system has been gradually growing over the past few years, and it has gotten to the point where some people claim that Linux runs their games better than Windows does.

However, over on ProtonDB, one operating system had reigned supreme since 2021: Arch Linux. And I say 'had,' because its streak has just been ended by CachyOS in an upset that has slowly grown over the past two years.