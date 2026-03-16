news
Valnet Coverage pf Proxmox and Homelabbing
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HowTo Geek ☛ Proxmox isn't just for NAS devices: Here's how I use it on my desktop PC
You normally run Proxmox on a server or a NAS, not as your desktop operating system or in a virtual machine. To my surprise, both worked better than I expected. This is what I found.
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XDA ☛ If you're running Docker on bare metal, Proxmox LXC containers are lighter and easier to manage
When most people run Docker for the first time, they'll usually do so on bare metal, and there's nothing wrong with that. You can do essentially all the same things on bare metal that you could do virtually, and it's often the path of least friction for newcomers. But if you haven't tried it, I implore you to attempt to run your Docker containers within Proxmox LXCs. They give you a completely clean slate to work with, where control of resources and networking are done through conventional and not some obscure advanced flags in the Docker configurations themselves.
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XDA ☛ Proxmorph is the easiest way to make Proxmox look beautiful (or hideous)
Proxmox is an amazing tool for self-hosting enthusiasts, and it gives you a way to run a wide range of services with little performance overhead. But as great as it is, it's not the most beautiful tool around. It's very much focused on being functional, but why can't we have something that's both functional and beautiful?
Thankfully, we can, and it's all thanks to Proxmorph. This simple shell script installs a wide range of new themes for your Proxmox dashboard that make it look — dare I say — dashing.
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XDA ☛ I can run my entire home lab on Proxmox LXCs while using a fraction of the resources VMs would need
Considering that Proxmox uses the uber-powerful KVM under the hood, you can deploy virtual machines for most operating systems on your server node – and this includes everything from Windows 11 and FreeBSD flavors to Unix-based platforms and Android distros. But if you’re primarily using your Proxmox home lab to experiment with Linux environments, LXCs become a pretty viable option for your DIY projects.
I used to deploy tons of VMs for my tinkering escapades before finally hitting the max resource utilization on my Xeon server and realizing that many of these tasks can be performed on their lightweight LXC counterparts. While I wouldn’t say that I’ve ditched all my virtual machines in favor of LXCs, I’ve started relying on Linux containers a lot more than I used to in the past.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Your first year of homelabbing: What to expect, what to break, and what to learn
So, you’re just getting started in homelabbing, and you think you’re going to do everything just right. News flash: you won’t. You’re going to make mistakes in the first year of running your homelab, and that’s perfectly okay.