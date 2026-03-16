Valnet Coverage pf Proxmox and Homelabbing

Proxmox is an amazing tool for self-hosting enthusiasts, and it gives you a way to run a wide range of services with little performance overhead. But as great as it is, it's not the most beautiful tool around. It's very much focused on being functional, but why can't we have something that's both functional and beautiful?

Thankfully, we can, and it's all thanks to Proxmorph. This simple shell script installs a wide range of new themes for your Proxmox dashboard that make it look — dare I say — dashing.