news
PipeWire 1.6.2 Released with Audio Mixer Optimizations and Various Bug Fixes
PipeWire 1.6.2 is here to fix an optimization with shared memory over some links that could cause errors later on, fix the SOFA filter and default control input in the LADSPA and LV modules, and add some small optimizations to the audio mixer.
This release also promises to fix a crash that could occur when the wrong memory was freed, add support for ACP_IGNORE_DB in udev, use 0x as a prefix for hex values, mark Props as write-only in the libcamera library, and fix the jack_port_type_id() function to return values that are compatible with JACK1/2.