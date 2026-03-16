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Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32 and More
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Christian Kastner: Radxa Orion O6 - finally an arm64 board I'm happy with
The Radxa Orion O6 seems to be the arm64 device I've always wanted. Finally!
Because it supports UEFI boot, Debian can be installed with the vanilla installation media. Neither custom images, nor additional firmware, nor any other tricks were required on my end. In fact, the entire process was indistinguishable from the amd64 installations I've been accustomed to for two decades: just plug in a USB flash drive, boot, and install.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ AMYboard ESP32-S3 Synth Board Supports MIDI, CV, and Eurorack Integration
The system is built around the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 module, which provides a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The module runs the AMY synthesizer engine and manages audio processing, MIDI handling, and communication with external peripherals.
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CNX Software ☛ M5Stamp C6LoRa tiny (18×15×2.3 mm) SMD module pairs ESP32-C6 with SX1262 LoRa chip
The M5Stamp C6LoRa is a compact LoRa SMD module that combines the ESP32-C6 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE, and 802.15.4 microcontroller with the SX1262 LoRa transceiver for both high-speed and long-distance communication. The module targets applications such as smart agriculture, remote meter reading, industrial monitoring, and outdoor long-range wireless control systems. The module measures 18 × 15 × 2.3 mm, making it suitable for space-constrained systems and compact embedded designs.
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Hackaday ☛ Relays Run This Balanced Ternary Adder
As you might guess from the prefix, “ternary” refers to a base-3 numerical system. In this case, [Jeroen] implemented a balanced ternary system, which effectively uses values of -, 0, and + instead of just 1 and 0. The adder is built using relay logic, and is designed to handle 4 trits—the ternary equivalent of bits, where each trit can have one of the three aforementioned states. On a hardware level, trit states are represented with voltages of -5, 0, or 5 V in this case, and are handled with special tri-state switching elements that [Jeroen] constructed out of simple SPDT relays.
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Hackaday ☛ Building A Rad Bluetooth Speaker That Didn’t Really Exist
The key to the aesthetic of the build is the external case. [Nick] was able to recreate the rough design of the rendered device in SolidWorks, before having the components produced on a resin 3D printer which provided excellent surface finish. Internally, the Bluetooth audio receiver was cribbed from an old pair of wireless headphones. However, a little more oomph was needed to make the speaker really usable, so [Nick] hooked the audio output up to a small MAX98306 amplifier board and a pair of 3 W speakers. The tiny tactile buttons from the headphone PCB wouldn’t do, either. For a nicer feel, [Nick] hacked in a set of four hall effect keyboard switches to control the basic functions.
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Hackaday ☛ Magnetic-Suspension Hoverboard Is Only 11 Years Late
Anyone who saw Back to the Future II was disappointed when 2015 rolled around with nary a hoverboard in sight. There have been various attempts to fake it, but none of them quite have the feel of floating about wherever you’d like to go that the movie conveys. The little-known YouTuber [Colin Furze] has a new take on the idea: use magnets. Really big magnets.
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Matt Keeter ☛ An x86-64 backend for `raven-uxn`
Uxn is a fictional CPU, used as a target for various applications in the Hundred Rabbits ecosystem. It's a simple stack machine with 256 instructions: [...]