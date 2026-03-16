Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32 and More

The Radxa Orion O6 seems to be the arm64 device I've always wanted. Finally!

Because it supports UEFI boot, Debian can be installed with the vanilla installation media. Neither custom images, nor additional firmware, nor any other tricks were required on my end. In fact, the entire process was indistinguishable from the amd64 installations I've been accustomed to for two decades: just plug in a USB flash drive, boot, and install.