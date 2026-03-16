news
Applications: Paperback, ROX-Filer, and KPhotoAlbum 6.2.0
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Arjen Wiersma ☛ Building Paperback
Then I thought; can I make a comic book tracker in Emacs? I love comics, I have quite a collection, especially in the Spawn francise…
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Barry Kauler ☛ ROX-Filer compiled in woofQ2
Forum member Caramel reported being unable to compile ROX-Filer:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=16337
The rox used in Easy Excalibur is the one compiled in 'oe-qky-scarthgap', for Easy Scarthgap. oe-qky-scarthgap is retired but is still online. rox-filer build recipe here: [...]
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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KPhotoAlbum 6.2.0 released
I’m happy to announce the new release of KPhotoAlbum, the photo management software for KDE/Linux – version 6.2.0!
Also, I’d like to introduce our new contributor Randall Rude (a.k.a. rsquared), who already worked quite hard on improving our beloved project – welcome to the team :-)
The following changes have been documented in the ChangeLog: [...]
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