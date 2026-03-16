Free and Open Source Software

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LinuxGizmos.com

AMYboard ESP32-S3 Synth Board Supports MIDI, CV, and Eurorack Integration

The system is built around the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 module, which provides a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The module runs the AMY synthesizer engine and manages audio processing, MIDI handling, and communication with external peripherals.

9to5Linux

PipeWire 1.6.2 Released with Audio Mixer Optimizations and Various Bug Fixes

PipeWire 1.6.2 is here to fix an optimization with shared memory over some links that could cause errors later on, fix the SOFA filter and default control input in the LADSPA and LV modules, and add some small optimizations to the audio mixer.

SparkyLinux 2026.03 Rolling Ships with Linux 6.19, Latest Calamares Installer

Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.03 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series (Linux 6.19.6 is installed by default), along with support for the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel for those feeling adventurous.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 15th, 2026

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SuperTux 0.7.0 Arcade Game Is Out with Complete Level Design, Revamped Graphics

Coming more than four years after SuperTux 0.6.3, the SuperTux 0.7.0 release introduces brand new sprites and abilities for Tux, including slope sliding, strong buttjumping, rock rolling, and crawling, revamped graphics for most backgrounds, tiles, objects, and badguys, and a complete level design of all modes.

GIMP 3.2 Open-Source Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of GIMP 3.2 include new non-destructive layers, a new paint blend mode called Overwrite that lets you directly replace the pixels over the area you paint, a new setting in the text tool to control the direction of the text outline, and automatic matching of Linux and Windows OS themes.

Debian 13.4 “Trixie” Released with 111 Bug Fixes and 67 Security Updates

Coming two months after Debian 13.3, the Debian 13.4 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2026

Gem of the week

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Life's Simplicity and Poetry Online (Not the Web, Simpler Protocols) [original]

  
Try to find the things in your life that can make things simple

 
GIMP 3.2 Open-Source Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
The GIMP project released GIMP 3.2 today as a major update of this open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Tux Machines Has Unwillingly Become Famous [original]

  
we keep at it every day since 2004 and the journey takes us into greater limelight and - accordingly - envy


  
 


 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux, BSD, and more

 
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugge and This Week in Linux

  
2 new episodes

 
Applications: Paperback, ROX-Filer, and KPhotoAlbum 6.2.0

  
Software picks

 
Red Hat/IBM: CentOS, Fedora, and More

  
Red Hat/IBM leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development with R and more

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Compass, Web Access, and Curl

  
Some WWW news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32 and More

  
Some hardware news

 
Games: Tempest 2000 on the Atari Jaguar, Save Myrient, OpenTTD, and More

  
gaming news

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Android Leftovers

  
875 Million Android Phones Face Risk Due to Hidden Chip Flaw

 
To tackle plastic waste, tackle DRM

  
DRM-locked printer ink cartridges are contributing to plastic waste. It doesn't have to be this way

 
OpenRazer 3.12 adds Linux support for a good selection of new Razer accessories

  
Fortunately, the Linux community is by no means a stranger to coding up solutions for hardware that doesn't have official support for their distros

 
My laggy Linux desktop looked idle, but something was clearly wrong

  
A Linux system can feel slow without actually being slow

 
SteamOS proved the Linux desktop works when you stop trying to make it look like Windows

  
For decades, the path to Linux adoption felt like a desperate game of "Spot the Difference

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
PipeWire 1.6.2 Released with Audio Mixer Optimizations and Various Bug Fixes

  
PipeWire 1.6.2 audio/video server for Linux is now available for downlaod with audio mixer optimizations and various bug fixes.

 
SparkyLinux 2026.03 Rolling Ships with Linux 6.19, Latest Calamares Installer

  
SparkyLinux 2026.03 has been released as the March 2026 ISO snapshot of the SparkyLinux Rolling edition based on the Debian Testing repositories.

 
Linux 7.0-rc4

  
So last week looked very calm - for a few days

 
Android Leftovers

  
I turned on this Android Auto feature and driving got way less distracting

 
CachyOS dethrones Arch as the top desktop distro for Linux gamers on ProtonDB

  
Gaming on Linux is no longer the joke it used to be

 
Kagi’s Orion browser hits public beta on Linux

  
A public beta of Orion for Linux is now available to download and try

 
Is Firefox getting a new logo? Mozilla’s socials suggest so…

  
Some (not exactly subtle) changes on Firefox’s official social media accounts

 
Sparky 2026.03

  
New SparkyLinux 2026.03 “Tiamat” ISO images are available of the semi-rolling line

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Review: d77void GNU/Linux

  
The experiment with d77void this week was disappointing, unusually disappointing in most aspects

 
PWAs Without the Browser?

  
It’s been, what, 4? 5 years since I’ve had anything meaningful to talk about in the world of Open Source

 
KJournald 26.04 Features

  
KDE Gears 26.04 hit beta phase just a few days ago, so it is time to give an update on the new features in KJournald

 
10 Things Linux Can Do That Windows Still Can’t

  
Linux offers more freedom than Windows in many ways

 
Valnet Linux Leftovers

  
4 recent articles

 
Switching to a tiling window manager and from GNOME to KDE Plasma 6.6

  
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM) op/eds

 
Valnet on GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: MX Linux 25, the ‘Big Three’, and "4 derivatives of popular Linux distros that are better than the originals"

  
4 recent articles

 
Valnet Coverage pf Proxmox and Homelabbing

  
recent articles

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 15th, 2026

  
The 283rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending March 15th, 2026.

 
linuxteck.com and ubuntupit.com Became Slopfarms (Fake News) [original]

  
It is important to cut off sites that engage in plagiarism

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks for today

 
Web Browsers and Content Management Systems (CMS) Leftovers

  
Web-centric news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, AERIS-10, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Fedora 44 on the Raspberry Pi 5 and news About Fedora, the Fedora 44 Beta Release

  
Fedora news

 
New Steam Games and CachyOS Is Now the Most Popular Desktop Distro on ProtonDB

  
gaming news

 
GNU/Linux: Desktop Environments: XSession, Compose, and This Week in GNOME

  
This Week in GNOME and more

 
BSD: OpenBSD on SGI in Review

  
BSD picks

 
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization Leftovers

  
Linux news

 
Graphics: Wayland Sucking and Assessing GeForce RTX 5090 on GNU/Linux

  
Graphics leftovers

 
Valnet on GNU/Linux 'Apps' That Are Recommended

  
Some proprietary

 
today's howtos

  
idroot and more

 
Security, Linux, and Microsoft TCO

  
security news

 
Bringing Chrome to ARM64 GNU/Linux Devices, Google Chrome / Chromium146 Released with Vertical Tabs

  
Some chrom* news

 
Brazil’s age verification law takes effect March 17, 2026 and nobody’s ready

  
As the EFF has documented over and over, age verification systems are surveillance systems.

 
This month in KDE Linux

  
Another month has gone by since the last time I wrote about KDE Linux

 
Android Leftovers

  
The billion-user time bomb: is your old Android phone a massive risk due to lack of updates?

 
6 challenges I didn’t expect after moving to Linux

  
When I moved from Windows to Linux in mid-2025

 
5 popular Linux distributions (and who they're meant for)

  
Are you tired of everyone recommending a new Linux distro claiming it's the best

 
Tromjaro is a free-trade Linux distribution with plenty to offer

  
Tromjaro packs in privacy tools, six desktop layouts, and a kitchen-sink app selection

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Planet KDE: Personal Digital Sovereignty

  
There is a lot of talk about digital sovereignty

 
KDE 6_26.03 for Slackware-current

  
Yesterday evening, KDE released their Frameworks 6.24.0 and taking advantage of the moment and even before morning coffee

 
Updated Debian 13: 13.4 released

  
The Debian project is pleased to announce the fourth update of its stable distribution Debian 13 (codename "trixie")

 
SuperTux 0.7.0 Arcade Game Is Out with Complete Level Design, Revamped Graphics

  
SuperTux 0.7.0 is finally here as a hefty new update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform classic 2D jump’n run sidescroller game in the style of the Super Mario games.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
4 more links

 
New Distro Releases: Zenclora OS 2.0, Security Onion 2.4.210, Origami Linux, RELIANOID, PrismLinux 2026.03.05, and iodéOS 7.3

  
half a dozen new releases

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS news for today

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): WordPress Gimmicks and Eleventy

  
Web management news

 
GNU projects: computing in freedom with GNU Emacs and Unifont 17.0.04 released

  
2 couple of GNU updates

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux news

 
Games: Proton Games Wrongly Flagged as Unplayable, Steam Games With Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More

  
Steam/gaming news

 
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review of the Week

  
Reports of work/updates

 
Open Hardware, Tinkering, and Mandating Kill Switches

  
some hardware news picks

 
Debian Development Updates and News

  
Debian corner

 
GNOME: Malika's Outreachy Internship and Libadwaita 1.9

  
Some GNOME news

 
Applications: diffoscope (Reproducible Builds), Namida, Hotspot, and More

  
Software leftovers

 
IBM's Red Hat Pivots to Slop, CIQ Follows (Slop, Not Freedom)

  
RHEL waning, buzzwords instead

 
CentOS and Fedora: Stagnation, "Community" Update (IBM), and Fedora-based Qubes

  
not much of substance happening

 
The web in 1000 lines of C and Mozilla Firefox news/analysis

  
latest on the Web

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security and Integrity Leftovers

  
patches and breaches, threats

 
Nanny state vs. Linux: show us your ID, kid

  
A new wave of age verification laws requires kids and teenagers to register before they can use a computer

 
Qualys on CrackArmor

  
CrackArmor news

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos for today

 
Potential $6 billion sale of Linux pioneer SUSE

  
SUSE on sale?

 
"Be a Better Person" [original]

  
Imagine a world where everyone tries to be better to peers and family instead of competing to death

 
Debian 13.4 “Trixie” Released with 111 Bug Fixes and 67 Security Updates

  
The Debian Project announced today the general availability of Debian 13.4 as the fourth update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

 
Games: Proton Experimental, Transport Tycoon Deluxe, GamingOnLinux's Statement Against Slop, and More

  
8 new articles from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
I turned on these 3 Android settings, and stealing my phone became almost pointless

 
I put Asahi Linux on my M1 MacBook and it’s surprisingly usable in 2026

  
I've put Linux on many of my older Macs as a way to extend their life or to learn more about the Linux operating system

 
These 4 distros tried to reinvent Linux (but failed)

  
Linux is an accepted OS in the tech world

 
3 things Linux users always get wrong

  
If you watch new Linux users and their struggles with the system

 
I tested Omega Linux to see if it can revitalize an old PC, and it made Ubuntu distributions look bad

  
If you're looking for a distribution for an aging machine

 
Dolphin Emulator 2603 Released with Triforce Games Support

  
Dolphin, the free open-source GameCube and Wii game emulator

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Marknote 1.5 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Is Here with Source Mode, KRunner Plugin

  
KDE announced the release of Marknote 1.5, the WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) note-taking application for the Linux desktop, which lets you create, edit, and organize rich text notes.

 
Plasma Keyboard: FLOSS/Fund, diacritics, and more

  
Plasma Keyboard has interesting news to share

 
This Week in Plasma: Press-and-Hold for Alternative Characters

  
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma

 
KDE Frameworks 6.24.0

  
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.24.0

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.8, Linux 6.18.18, and Linux 6.12.77

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.8 kernel

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles