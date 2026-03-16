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Free and Open Source Software
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Ratarmount - access large archives as a filesystem - LinuxLinks
Ratarmount (Random Access To Archived Resources) is a Linux utility that lets you mount archives as virtual filesystems instead of extracting them first. That simple idea is important when working with large tarballs, backups, datasets, or other compressed archives. Browse files inside an archive as if they were in a normal directory. Far more efficient than unpacking everything simply to review a few files.
This is free and open source software.
mrv2 - flipbook, video, and audio player - LinuxLinks
mrv2 is a professional media player and review tool for visual effects, animation, and computer graphics workflows.
It supports playback and review of movie files, image sequences, and RAW camera formats, and includes features aimed at production use such as annotations, timeline support, stereo viewing, and color-managed playback.
This is free and open source software.
Linux Command Library - command reference and cheat sheets - LinuxLinks
Linux Command Library is a reference application that helps users discover and learn Linux commands through formatted manual pages, practical examples, basic topic guides, and terminal tips. The software is intended as an offline-friendly command reference for both newcomers and more experienced terminal users.
It is available as a GUI application, a command-line tool, and the project maintains native binaries for Linux, macOS, and Windows alongside mobile builds.
This is free and open source software.
JPlag - detect source code plagiarism - LinuxLinks
JPlag is a system that detects similarities between multiple source code submissions in order to identify software plagiarism and collusion. It compares programs structurally rather than performing simple text comparisons, making it resilient to common attempts to disguise copied code such as renaming variables or reformatting programs.
The software analyzes sets of submissions and calculates pairwise similarities between programs. It is widely used in programming education to detect plagiarism in student assignments, but it can also be applied to large code bases to identify duplicated or reused code fragments. JPlag runs locally and supports numerous programming languages including Java, C, C++, C#, Python, JavaScript, Rust, Go, Kotlin, Scala, and others.
This is free and open source software.
logana - fast terminal log viewer - LinuxLinks
logana is a fast terminal log viewer and analyzer designed to work efficiently with very large log files, including multi-GB logs and files containing millions of lines. It uses memory-mapped I/O and SIMD-accelerated line indexing to keep navigation responsive, automatically detects multiple log formats, and supports both interactive analysis in a terminal user interface and headless filtering for scripts or pipelines.
This is free and open source software.
Otto - stacking window manager - LinuxLinks
Otto is a visually focused desktop system and Wayland compositor designed around smooth animations, gestures, and spatial interaction.
Built in Rust on top of LayersEngine and using Skia for rendering, it aims to offer a refined desktop experience inspired by familiar macOS-style interactions while also serving as an experimental platform for advancing the Linux desktop. The project is currently in a testing phase, with many features already usable and others still under active development.
This is free and open source software.
xSTUDIO - media playback and review application - LinuxLinks
xSTUDIO is a media playback and review application aimed at film and television post-production workflows, especially visual effects and feature animation. It is designed to deliver high performance playback with an intuitive interface, and it also offers C++ and Python APIs for pipeline integration and customization.
This is free and open source software.
tirith - URL security analysis for shell environments - LinuxLinks
Tirith guards the gate and intercepts suspicious URLs, ANSI injection, and pipe-to-shell attacks before they execute.
This is free and open source software.