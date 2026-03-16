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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2026



Quoting: OpenRazer 3.12 adds Linux support for a good selection of new Razer accessories —

In an ideal world, companies that design and support PC accessories would ensure that their products work on every OS out there. Unfortunately, that's not always the case; sometimes a company will support only one or two operating systems, leaving the rest to make do without them.

Fortunately, the Linux community is by no means a stranger to coding up solutions for hardware that doesn't have official support for their distros. As such, it created OpenRazer, an unofficial tool that aims to make Razer products work as smoothly as possible with open-source operating systems. So, if you've had your eye on a fancy new Razer accessory, but you don't want to uninstall Linux on your PC to use it, you might be in luck.