Valnet on GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: MX Linux 25, the ‘Big Three’, and "4 derivatives of popular Linux distros that are better than the originals"

Windows 11 is a fairly heavy operating system, and it's spurred a wave of people breathing new life into old laptops using Linux. And while there are many Linux distros that can be great for an older machine, a truly old, low-power laptop may need a little bit of extra help. Recently, I tried to revive a Windows laptop with antiX Linux and that went alright, but there's another option that doesn't get discussed nearly as much.

MX Linux is another great distro with a keen focus on older machines. It's actually a collaborative effort with antiX Linux, but it comes with some changes of its own. And truth be told, this may be the best distro for an old PC that just can't quite handle the more "modern" options out there.