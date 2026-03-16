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SparkyLinux 2026.03 Rolling Ships with Linux 6.19, Latest Calamares Installer
Derived from the upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” software repositories (Debian Testing), the SparkyLinux 2026.03 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series (Linux 6.19.6 is installed by default), along with support for the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel for those feeling adventurous.
In fact, the SparkyLinux Rolling repositories also appear to include the recently released Linux 6.19.8 kernel, which will probably be installed when you update your SparkyLinux 2026.03 installation, as well as the long-term supported Linux 6.18.18 LTS and 6.12.77 LTS kernels for those who prefer stability.