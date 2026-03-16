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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2026



Quoting: My laggy Linux desktop looked idle, but something was clearly wrong —

A Linux system can feel slow without actually being slow. That’s the unsettling part. My CPU usage looked calm. Memory was nowhere near full. Disk activity was quiet. System monitors told a reassuring story about a machine that was happily doing almost nothing at all. And yet the desktop felt … wrong. Animations had a slight hitch. Typing lagged just enough to be noticeable. Windows hesitated when opening. Nothing was broken enough to scream “problem,” but everything was just sluggish enough to feel irritating.

This is the kind of performance issue that drives Linux users slightly mad(der). The system looks idle, but something underneath is clearly misbehaving. After a few hours of investigation, I eventually found the cause. But I had to go through several misleading checks first before the real culprit revealed itself. If your Linux desktop ever feels mysteriously laggy despite showing healthy system stats, here’s how that investigation can unfold.