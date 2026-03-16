Games: Tempest 2000 on the Atari Jaguar, Save Myrient, OpenTTD, and More

OpenTTD has been available on the Steam Store for the past five years. During that time, we’ve built up an incredible player base, attracting lots of new players to the game. Starting today however, OpenTTD will no longer be directly available as a standalone game on Steam. It can instead be obtained as part of a bundle alongside the original Transport Tycoon Deluxe, which has been re-released by Atari and is now available to purchase via Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux. You can purchase the bundle here for $9.99.

Please read on for more details on this change.