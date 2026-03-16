news
Games: Tempest 2000 on the Atari Jaguar, Save Myrient, OpenTTD, and More
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Montana Linux ☛ Video: How to play Tempest 2000 on the Atari Jaguar
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Tom's Hardware ☛ 385TB video game archive saved by fans — Myrient has been '100% backed up' and validated, torrents being generated
A member of the Save Myrient community has announced that the colossal video games archive has been “100% backed up!”
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Tom's Hardware ☛ 40-year-old Arcade classic shoot ‘em up Gradius gets pure ASCII PC remake — you can even save your gaming screenshots as .TXT files
A developer has rebuilt the classic Gradius arcade game from the ground up, using ASCII.
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OpenTTD ☛ Changes to OpenTTD distribution on Steam
OpenTTD has been available on the Steam Store for the past five years. During that time, we’ve built up an incredible player base, attracting lots of new players to the game. Starting today however, OpenTTD will no longer be directly available as a standalone game on Steam. It can instead be obtained as part of a bundle alongside the original Transport Tycoon Deluxe, which has been re-released by Atari and is now available to purchase via Steam for Windows, Mac, and Linux. You can purchase the bundle here for $9.99.
Please read on for more details on this change.
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Boiling Steam ☛ Lost & Found Co. - Cozy hidden-object game - Review
Help people find their stuff while surviving a big-(evil)-corp takeover in Lost and Found Co.. Cozy and wholesome game developed by Bit Egg Inc., and published by Gamirror Games and Bit Egg Inc.