news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Compass, Web Access, and Curl
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Jeremy Cherfas ☛ Found My Way Back to Compass
I am extremely happy and satisfied to have got Compass up and running on Hetzner. It was by no means plain sailing, so this is a trail of breadcrumbs for anyone who needs to follow me, like myself at some point in the future when I break it all. I’m going to skip most of the back and forth that got me here, because who needs that?
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University of Toronto ☛ Making empirical decisions about web access (here in 2026)
What an attacker tells you (deliberately or accidentally) is a signal, and it's up to you to interpret and use that signal (which I think you should these days). This is an empirical thing, something that depends on the surrounding environment (for example, you have to interpret the attacker's signal in terms of its difference from the signals of legitimate visitors), what you're doing, and what you care about, but then security is always ultimately people, not math, even though tech loves to avoid this sort of empiricism (which is a bad thing).
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Daniel Stenberg ☛ One hundred curl graphs
In the spring of 2020 I decided to finally do something about the lack of visualizations for how the curl project is performing, development wise.
How does the line of code growth look like? How many command line options have we had over time and how many people have done more than 10 commits per year over time?