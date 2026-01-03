news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2026



Quoting: Icecast 2.5 Streaming Media Server Brings Web UI Enhancements —

After 7 years since the last stable 2.4.4 release in October 2018, Icecast 2.5 is now available for this open-source streaming media server designed to deliver live and on-demand audio content over the internet.

Known for its lightweight design, flexibility, and broad compatibility with clients and source software across platforms, Icecast is widely used by internet radio stations, community broadcasters, and individual streamers to deliver audio content in MP3, Ogg Vorbis, Opus, and AAC formats.

Surprisingly, given how much time has passed since the last stable release, the changes aren’t that big. In the new 2.5 version, the web interface receives general usability and visual improvements, including the introduction of an experimental dark mode, marked as experimental.