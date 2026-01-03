news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2026



Quoting: Celebrate the new year: join the free software community! —

We can't thank you enough. Your generous support, large and small, has helped us well beyond our goal of $400,000 USD! What a way to start the new year — we are very, very grateful!

Because of this collective generosity, we now have the chance to boldly build for the long term in our shared movement for software freedom. That is why today we ask you to stand for freedom as we extend our appeal, and join us in achieving our new goal: welcoming 100 new FSF members by January 16!

Together, we can do it. Become an associate member today. Free software plays such a vital role in guaranteeing so many other basic freedoms that are being undermined right now, like the right to be free of mass surveillance or the right to read what you want.