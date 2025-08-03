Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Is Your IXP at Risk of Becoming a “Zombie”?

Over the past few months at the Internet Society, I’ve observed a concerning trend in several regions where I’ve been working: a growing number of Internet exchange points (IXPs) appear to be operating on autopilot—what I call “Zombie IXPs.” 

LinuxGizmos.com

Modos Paper Monitor Brings High-Speed E-Paper to Developers

Modos Tech has announced the Modos Paper Monitor, a 13.3‑inch open‑hardware e‑ink display designed for real‑time use. Unlike traditional e‑paper, it supports refresh rates of 60 to 75 Hz with sub‑100 ms latency, enabling smooth interaction and multiple image modes.

original

August Already!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2025,
updated Aug 03, 2025

Spanish Moss on live oak trees Florida, USA

August is here, but it's not hot where we are. We have had rain, too. It's rainy today.

We have Rianne's birthday in 3 weeks (exactly three), so I've just set up 10 balloons and additional decorations - just enough time ahead of the event. Our last party celebrated this site with the right colour motif (orange for 21 years). Our 15th anniversary was the best.

News is getting slow (many former news sites became slopfarms), so we'll focus on producing more of our own original material. We're going to do backups tonight and we'll go out for coffee tomorrow.

We are happy to say that the SLAPP filed against us last year is facing new barriers; the filer of the SLAPP is unable to fulfil Court Orders. Now he's begging us for more time, as we counter-sued last summer [1, 2].

Next month we celebrate our 13th wedding anniversary.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

This Week in Plasma: day/night theme switching
This week something was merged for Plasma 6.5 that a lot of people have been wanting for a long time
August Already! [original]
We have Rianne's birthday in 3 weeks
 
I've been using Talos Linux for Kubernetes, and I'll never look back
For the home lab, Docker containers are a game-changer
libinput 1.29.0 Released with New Tablet Pad Debugging Tool
Libinput, the free open-source input library and driver, released new 1.29.0 version few days ago
VirtualBox 7.2.0 RC1 is Available for Testing
VirtualBox 7.2.0 RC1, the third development release for the next major version of Oracle’s virtualization software
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
A Look at KaOS Linux and KDE Plasma 6.5 to Debut Automatic Light/Dark Theme Switching
KDE news
GNU-like Mobile Linux and Retro
hardware picks
New redshift tray app and udevd timeout fixed in EasyOS
some technical progress
GNU/Linux Leftovers
picks about GNU/Linux
Games: GNU/Linux, Education, and Antitrust
3 stories for today
today's howtos
mostly from idroot
Android Leftovers
This is my favorite Android launcher, and it's not the one you think
Linux's biggest problem is a lack of apps — but that may not matter to you
Linux's biggest problem is a lack of apps — but that may not matter to you
I took a look at AnduinOS, a Linux distro that feels like home for Windows users
AnduinOS is a custom Ubuntu-based Linux distro with one goal
I Tested 10 Popular Linux Distros, Here's How I Rank Them
Are you confused by the hundreds of Linux distributions out there
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
June/July in KDE Itinerary
Since the last update two months ago KDE Itinerary got support for manually added train and bus trips
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software
via Invidious
Review: HeliumOS 10.0
I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS
Koozali SME Server 11.0 Beta1 Release Announcement
major release of Koozali SME Server
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
or today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Web
FOSS and focus on the Net
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Games: Academia, Video Games, and DuckStation
3 picks for today
Open Hardware/Modding: One-Hertz Challenge, ESP32, and More
half a dozen hardware stories
Debian Development and Ubuntu Pushes Restrictions
3 updates from both
today's howtos
mostly idroot
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Windows Falls Below 12% "Market Share" in India, the World's Largest Population [original]
So far this month it looks like Windows is in trouble
This Week in GNOME: #210 Periodic Updates
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 25 to August 01
Microsoft, anybody home?
You know what: Microsoft became miserably incompetent in IT
Debian is Deleting Its Own History
bad move
I replaced default Linux commands with these 5 alternatives, and I should have sooner
Linux has always been great at holding onto its roots
Android Leftovers
5 of the best new Android apps and games to try this August
Why Linux Is My IDE
You can program without programming tools
KDE Is Making Its Own Linux Distro, and You Can Try It
KDE developers have announced that you can now test KDE Linux
today's leftovers
4 links
LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025, Tokyo – Call for proposals is open
The LibreOffice Asia Conference Committee is pleased to invite proposals for talks at the LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025
Sparky news 2025/07
The 7th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2025...
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 9 review - Slowly getting there
You could try the free LibreOffice, for instance
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.9, Linux 6.12.41, and Linux 6.6.101
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.9 kernel
Games: Adult Content, Valve, Car Park Capital, and More
a dozen GamingOnLinux stories
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
Linux, BSD, and more
LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025 and ODF 1.3 and 1.4
LibreOffice picks
Security Leftovers
only 3 more for now
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Mozilla Localization and VPN on GNU/Linux
some Mozilla news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
IBM related distros
FOSS Weekly and Free Software Updates/Picks
leftovers regarding FOSS
today's howtos
late night batch
Linux 6.16
just out
I found a distro that brings the best of Windows, macOS, and Linux into one system
And like any Arch-based distro, it comes with a learning curve.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux, but some BSD
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Debugging Postgres Errors and CloudNativePG Releases
psql picks
Testing KDE Linux
KDE Linux needs help
Web Browsers/Web Servers and RSS Feeds
Web related stuff, FOSS only
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Security Leftovers
Security related news picks
Open Hardware/Modding: DIY, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
today's howtos
more howtos
False Marketing, Red Hat Coverage and Recommendations Paid for by Red Hat (IBM), Then Cited by Red Hat
Some Red Hat bits
Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 3 is Available to Download
The third monthly snapshot of Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) is available to download
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Android Leftovers
Don’t worry, Samsung’s Android XR headset is still launching this year
6 weird but incredible things you can do with Batocera Linux
Batocera Linux may seem like just another retro gaming distribution
Missing Skype? Choose freedom and switch to GNU Jami
We've been recommending GNU Jami along with other free communication tools for some time now
These Linux Distros Will Level Up Your Privacy and Security
Although most Linux distros can be secured, some stand out by delivering advanced privacy and security features out of the box
Ubuntu’s Desktop Icons Extension Adds New Keyboard Shortcuts
DING (Desktop Icons New Generation) is what enables you to place app shortcuts
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Scratch-Built KaOS and Its Latest KDE-Driven Evolution
KaOS doesn’t follow the crowd; it sets its own course with a bold KDE twist
Linux Foundation Press Release and Paid-for 'Spam' ('Articles') About AGNTCY
some picks, more to come
For Windows 10’s 10th anniversary, I’m switching to Linux
Given how Microsoft is getting ready to pull the plug on Windows 10 this October, I've decided to skip the party this year
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles