August Already!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2025

updated Aug 03, 2025



August is here, but it's not hot where we are. We have had rain, too. It's rainy today.

We have Rianne's birthday in 3 weeks (exactly three), so I've just set up 10 balloons and additional decorations - just enough time ahead of the event. Our last party celebrated this site with the right colour motif (orange for 21 years). Our 15th anniversary was the best.

News is getting slow (many former news sites became slopfarms), so we'll focus on producing more of our own original material. We're going to do backups tonight and we'll go out for coffee tomorrow.

We are happy to say that the SLAPP filed against us last year is facing new barriers; the filer of the SLAPP is unable to fulfil Court Orders. Now he's begging us for more time, as we counter-sued last summer [1, 2].

Next month we celebrate our 13th wedding anniversary. █