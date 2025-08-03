news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Specifically Clementines - grocery list app - LinuxLinks
Specifically Clementines is a self-hosted grocery list app.
This is free and open source software.
Table Habit - establish and track your own micro habit - LinuxLinks
Table Habit is an app that helps you establish and track your own micro habit.
It includes a complete set of growth curves and charts to help you build habits more effectively, and keeps your data in sync across devices.
This is free and open source software.
ZapZap - WhatsApp Desktop for Linux - LinuxLinks
ZapZap brings the WhatsApp experience on Linux closer to that of a native application. Since Meta does not provide a public API for third-party applications, ZapZap is developed as a Progressive Web Application.
This is free and open source software.