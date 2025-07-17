news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Giving back through Code Club: Meet Douglas
Discover how Douglas is helping young people in Mathare, Nairobi, build coding skills and confidence through Code Clubs.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Adding GPS and off-grid maps to my Meshtastic T-Deck
Meshtastic is still a bit touch-and-go sometimes, but the St. Louis area Mesh has grown quite a bit, to the point I can regularly mesh with 10-30 other nodes. So far we can't quite get the entire metro covered wirelessly, but there are a few gaps MQTT is connecting currently.
Six Colors ☛ Commodore, Apple, and the early computer days
This is deranged and ahistorical, and I say that as a “programming kid of the day.” Commodore, Atari2, and then Apple? And the Apple II was… “corporate”? Nonsense. The Apple II was the ultimate counterculture computer. It was made by hippies for hippies. Certainly the people who introduced me to the Apple II were hippies. The Commodore, meanwhile, was the product of a guy in a suit and tie.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ SBCs and MCUs at SparkFun
The need for a single-board computer (SBC) vs a microcontroller unit (MCU) depends on what you are building – complexity, power, application, cost. If you require a device that can run an operating system (OS), handle multiple tasks, and has higher processing power, an SBC is most likely the way to go. However, if your project requires low power, real-time tasks, controlling hardware directly, and cost-effectiveness, an MCU would probably be better. SparkFun works with many, many manufacturers/suppliers and has built out a fairly robust offering of both SBCs and microcontroller boards – ensuring our community has the most appropriate option to build their products and projects.