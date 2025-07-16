news
GStreamer 1.26.4 Adds TAI Timestamp Muxing Support to mp4mux, Other Changes
Coming only three weeks after GStreamer 1.26.3, the GStreamer 1.26.4 release adds TAI (Temps Atomique International) timestamp muxing support to the mp4mux tool used for multiplexing audio and video into an MP4 file and adds room-timeout support to the LiveKit open-source scalable and multi-user conferencing tool based on WebRTC.
GStreamer 1.26.4 also adds YCbCr memory texture formats and other improvements to the gtk4paintablesink component, adds profile-id, tier-flag, and level-id to output RTP caps to the rtph265pay component, and adds support for adding and removing monitors in the device provider to the d3d12screencapture component.