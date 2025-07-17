Best Free and Open Source Software

news
InvenTree - inventory management system - LinuxLinks
InvenTree is an inventory management system which provides intuitive parts management and stock control. A wide range of features makes InvenTree the perfect choice for businesses and hobbyists alike. InvenTree is designed to be extensible, and provides multiple options for integration with external applications or addition of custom plugins.
This is free and open source software.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Autodesk Fusion - LinuxLinks
Autodesk Fusion is a computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), computer-aided engineering (CAE) and printed circuit board (PCB) design software application.
Autodesk Fusion is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
opencu - minimalistic serial terminal emulator - LinuxLinks
opencu is a serial terminal emulator. It’s a port of OpenBSD’s serial terminal emulator cu to Linux.
This is free and open source software.
Kana - learn Japanese characters - LinuxLinks
Kana helps you hone your Japanese skills by matching romanized characters to their correct hiragana and katakana counterparts.
This is free and open source software.
Karere - GTK4 WhatsApp Client - LinuxLinks
Karere is a native GTK4 application that provides a seamless WhatsApp Web experience integrated with your Linux desktop.
Built with modern technologies like Libadwaita, Blueprint UI, and WebKitGTK 6.0, it offers a clean, responsive interface that follows GNOME design principles.
This is free and open source software.
Poweradmin - web-based DNS administration tool - LinuxLinks
Poweradmin is a friendly web-based DNS administration tool for PowerDNS server.
The interface supports most of the features of PowerDNS. It is a hybrid solution that uses SQL for most operations and has PowerDNS API support for DNSSEC operations.
This is free and open source software.