Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

T-Display S3 Pro LR1121 Adds Dual-Band LoRa via Expansion Shield

LILYGO has released the T-Display S3 Pro LR1121, a modular variant designed to expand the capabilities of the standard T-Display S3 Pro. Instead of integrating a camera module like another Pro variant, this version introduces dual-band LoRa connectivity, audio input/output, vibration feedback, and a larger battery, all packaged in a stackable shield form.

Milk-V Titan Brings RISC-V Performance in Mini-ITX Form with UltraRISC UR-DP1000

Milk-V has revealed early details of the upcoming Milk-V Titan, a high-performance RISC-V platform built in a compact Mini-ITX form factor. It features the UltraRISC UR-DP1000 processor, which complies with the RV64GC(BHX) standard and supports hardware virtualization via the RV64 Hypervisor extension.

AAEON Launches World’s First NanoCOM-MTU with 28W Intel Core Ultra CPUs on COM Express Type 10

AAEON has introduced the NanoCOM-MTU, described as the first COM Express Type 10 module to feature 28W Intel Core Ultra processors. Designed for compact edge computing, industrial robotics, and embedded systems, the module delivers high-performance processing in a space-efficient 84 mm by 55 mm footprint.

ASRock Industrial Launches Jetson AGX Orin Platform for Edge & Autonomous Applications

The announcement highlights that the developer kit is built around the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module, available in Industrial, 64GB, and 32GB configurations. Each variant integrates the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture and Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, delivering up to eight times the AI performance of the Jetson AGX Xavier platform.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Camera - An Intro to Ubuntu Default Photography Application

Camera (GNOME Camera) is the default Ubuntu application for taking photos as well as recording videos. In other words, it is the application used to access webcam device in laptop or PC. It is useful i.e. in live streaming and video conferencing (for school teachers, office workers, your family) beside taking simple pictures. We will learn more about it here with a little bit howtos and beneficial references. We remind you that this episode is the continuation in this series after Calendar and before the next one Characters. Now, please enjoy reading!

Internet Society

How Standard Setters Run the Internet

Think about some of the emails you have sent recently. If you sent one from your iPhone, the person you sent it to can still open it using an HP laptop, right? And even if you have different Internet service providers and use different browsers, you can both still see the message. 

9to5Linux

Wireshark 4.4.8 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Updates Protocol Support

While it doesn’t add support for new network protocols, the Wireshark 4.4.8 release is here to update support for the ASTERIX, DLT, DNP 3.0, DOF, DTLS, ETSI CAT, Gryphon, IPsec, ISObus VT, KRB5, MBIM, RTCP, SLL, STCSIG, TETRA, UDS, and URL Encoded Form Data protocols.

GStreamer 1.26.4 Adds TAI Timestamp Muxing Support to mp4mux, Other Changes

Coming only three weeks after GStreamer 1.26.3, the GStreamer 1.26.4 release adds TAI (Temps Atomique International) timestamp muxing support to the mp4mux tool used for multiplexing audio and video into an MP4 file and adds room-timeout support to the LiveKit open-source scalable and multi-user conferencing tool based on WebRTC.

Rescuezilla 2.6.1 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Adds Ubuntu 25.04 Support

Rescuezilla 2.6.1 comes almost four months after Rescuezilla 2.6 with a new build derived from the Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 24.10, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS builds are still available for download.

VirtualBox 7.1.12 Improves Support for Linux Kernel 6.16 on Linux Hosts and Guests

VirtualBox 7.1.12 is here about five weeks after VirtualBox 7.1.10 and promises to add additional fixes to improve support for the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests. Initial support for Linux kernel 6.16 landed in the previous update, VirtualBox 7.1.10.

Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable

Coming four months after Blender 4.4, the Blender 4.5 LTS release finally makes the Vulkan backend stable, improving its performance and also adding support for OpenXR, Subdivision, USD/Hydra, and other features. On Linux, the Vulkan backend requires NVIDIA 550 or later for NVIDIA GPUs and Mesa 25.3 or later for AMD GPUs.

KDE Plasma 6.4.3 Improves the Automatic Screen Scale Calculator on Wayland

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.4.2, the KDE Plasma 6.4.3 release improves the automatic screen scale calculator on Wayland to no longer offer a default scale factor that’s only a little bit higher than 100%. Instead, it will now round the calculated default scale factor down to 100% if it would otherwise be only a little bit higher.

news

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2025

inventory management system

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
GStreamer 1.26.4 Adds TAI Timestamp Muxing Support to mp4mux, Other Changes

  
Today, the GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.

 
Krita 5.2.11 Released!

  
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10

 
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery Adds Ubuntu 25.04 Support

  
Rescuezilla 2.6.1 is out today as the latest stable version of this Ubuntu-based “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery” distribution based on the popular Clonezilla open-source disk imaging/cloning software.

 
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen

  
I have been a long time Plasma Mobile contributor

 
Canonical and ESWIN announces EBC77 RISC-V SBC with Ubuntu 24.04 support

  
ESWIN Computing, in collaboration with Canonical, has announced the EBC77 Series single board computer (SBC) with support for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and designed for education

 
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable

  
Blender 4.5 LTS is now available for download as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software, a release that introduces new features and improvements.

 
What LLMs do to software freedom [original]

  
Tux Machines boycotts sites that use LLMs

 
KDE Plasma 6.4.3 Improves the Automatic Screen Scale Calculator on Wayland

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series, adding more bug fixes and improvements.

 
Sparky 7.8

  
The 8th update of Sparky 7 – 7.8 is out


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
5 reasons I'm finally uninstalling Gmail on Android – and what I'm replacing it with

 
Hyprland 0.50 Lands with New Render Scheduler and Tons of Fixes

  
Hyprland 0.50 tiling Wayland compositor drops legacy rendering

 
Fastfetch 2.48 System Information Tool Brings Fedora Variant Support

  
Fastfetch 2.48 system information tool adds Fedora variant detection

 
Review: the NovaCustom V54 is an outstanding Linux laptop with Dasharo coreboot firmware

  
Truly open source hardware – open down to the firmware level of individual components

 
Ubuntu 25.10 Fixes Something You Didn’t Know Needed Fixing

  
When Ubuntu Dock is in dock mode (not full width), corner radii are out of whack with the corner radius used elsewhere

 
Org Mode, GNU Guix, Mattermost, and more projects to participate in the FSF's hackathon

  
Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced the projects that will participate in the virtual FSF40 hackathon on November 21-23 and opened general registration

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Purism: That one task

  
In our last post, we mentioned that there was a key task remaining for gnome-control-center, the GNOME Settings application

 
Android Advanced Protection - Solid but overcomplicated

  
I want to take a look at Android's Advanced Protection mode

 
Games: Silence of the Siren, Rootkits ("Anticheat"), and More

  
half a dozen stories from GamingOnLinux

 
today's leftovers

  
4 more links

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Security mostly

 
Latest Kernel- and Python-Centric LWN Articles

  
and one non-LWN

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Wireshark 4.4.8 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Updates Protocol Support

  
Wireshark 4.4.8 has been released today as the eighth maintenance update to the latest Wireshark 4.4 stable series of this popular network protocol analyzer software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Data Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Databases: POWER, Redis, and Django

  
some DB news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
R and more

 
Web Browser Leftovers

  
focus on Firefox

 
Security and Windows TCO

  
a little Windows TCO example

 
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

  
mostly Debian

 
Open Hardware: RISC-V, PureOS, and More

  
gadgets and other hardware

 
Latest Red Hat Communications

  
From Red Hat's site

 
LibreArts Weekly Recap and AUR Updates Fetching 30 GB of Data for Electron

  
Some software news

 
Sam Thursfield and Victor Ma on GNOME

  
GNOME picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and What’s in the SOSS?

  
2 new episodes

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
Announcing the Release of RELIANOID 7.7 (Community Edition)

  
released on July 15, 2025

 
Alpine 3.19.8, 3.20.7, 3.21.4 and 3.22.1 released

  
The 3.22.1 release includes a security fix for OpenSSL CVE-2025-4575

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android's screen magnifier can't zoom the keyboard, but a fix is finally on the way

 
PHP Proposes Switch to BSD-3-Clause License

  
PHP may drop its legacy license in favor of BSD 3-Clause in version 9.0

 
VirtualBox 7.1.12 Improves Support for Linux Kernel 6.16 on Linux Hosts and Guests

  
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.1.12 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Games: skate, STRAFTAT, and More

  
9 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
I found a better way to transfer files between Android and Linux - and it's free

  
I'm always on the lookout for apps that make it easier to work with Linux and Android

 
today's leftovers

  
leftovers for Wednesday

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware projects and gadgets

 
Standing up for Women [original]

  
Bigotry and hate online merit an explanation

 
Slopfarms Are Going to Perish Because Public Opinion is Changing [original]

  
Many slopfarms will simply go offline

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux Applications, Devices, and More

  
some leftovers

 
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and MiSTer FPGA Atari Jaguar

  
3 new ones

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
IBM and more

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Linux 6.16-rc6

  
almost there

 
Linux Mint 22.2 Beta Expected Soon, Focus Shifts to LMDE 7

  
LMDE 7 is officially named “Gigi” and will feature OEM install support along with all the enhancements introduced in Linux Mint 22.2

 
This security-minded Linux distribution makes it easy to browse anonymously

  
I was pleasantly surprised at how ParrotOS could accommodate users of any skill level

 
Here's What to Expect When You Install Linux Mint

  
Linux Mint is one of the most popular and most recommended Linux distributions for users new to Linux

 
AMobile SoM-SD520/SoM-SD720 SoM targets Edge and Generative AI with MediaTek Genio 520/720 SoC

  
The SOM-DS520/DS720 modules can currently run Android 15

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
You can try Linux without ditching Windows first - here's how

  
Here's a simple way to test the open-source waters without diving in

 
6 reasons why I've stuck with Ubuntu-based Linux distros for the last 20 years

  
I often get asked why Ubuntu-based distributions have been my go-to for years

 
Milk-V Titan Brings RISC-V Performance in Mini-ITX Form with UltraRISC UR-DP1000

  
The Milk-V Titan is being developed with long-term open-source goals in mind

 
6 most Windows-like Linux distros because old habits die hard

  
Keep your PC running smooth and feeling familiar with these Linux distros

 
These 6 Linux file managers are way better than your default

  
Not happy with your Linux distro's default file manager

 
today's leftovers

  
security and more

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Rowhammer, NanoPi, RISC-V, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Games: GE-Proton 10-9, DOGWALK, and More

  
Gaming related news

 
System76’s Adder WS Linux Laptop Gets Intel Core Ultra i9 and NVIDIA 50 Series

  
System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of their Adder WS Linux-powered notebook that features newer Intel CPUs and NVIDIA graphics.

 
Release of Wine 10.12

  
Wine 10.12

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android And Chromebooks Will Eventually Merge

 
Radxa E24C and E54C Rockchip RK3528A/RK3582 network computers features four Gigabit Ethernet ports

  
Radxa provides the Debian-based Radxa OS and Flippy OpenWrt images for the device

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Brave Now Has 59% as Many Users as Firefox Worldwide

  
Brave is a privacy-focused web browser based on the Chromium browser

 
Semantic drift versus ethical drift

  
Locking things open vs locking in freedom.

 
Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux and a "Windows EEE" Against GNU/Linux

  
a couple of new stories

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles