Fastfetch 2.48 System Information Tool Brings Fedora Variant Support
Fastfetch, the tool beloved by Linux enthusiasts for showcasing a sleek summary of system information right in the terminal, has just launched its latest update: version 2.48.
One significant change is the introduction of new support for detecting Fedora variants. Specifically, the supported variants now include Fedora CoreOS, Kinoite, Sericea, and Silverblue.
Additionally, the GPU detection mechanism on Windows has received a substantial optimization. Previously, GPU types were estimated based on dedicated video memory, leading to inaccuracies, especially with newer AMD integrated GPUs such as the 9000 HX and AI 9 HX series.