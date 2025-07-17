news
Games: Silence of the Siren, Rootkits ("Anticheat"), and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Umamusume: Pretty Derby now Steam Deck Playable / SteamOS Compatible and works on Desktop Linux
Another game with anti-cheat that released on Steam recently is Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Valve just rated it Steam Deck Playable / SteamOS Compatible.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Silence of the Siren renames to Heroes of Science and Fiction to pull in more HoMM fans
Heroes of Science and Fiction is the new name for Silence of the Siren from Oxymoron Games, as they try to pull in more fans of Heroes of Might and Magic. The name change came along with a major update to the game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lost Ark from Amazon Games appears to have enabled the anti-cheat for Linux / SteamOS
Lost Ark is a free to play MMO from Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games that was previously blocked on Linux platforms like SteamOS / Steam Deck but now works.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Avowed from Obsidian and Xbox now Steam Deck Verified with Update 1.5
Avowed from Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios is now fully Steam Deck Verified with the big new 1.5 update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam adds Trade Protected Items starting with Counter-Strike 2, along with a bit of Half-Life fan trolling
Counter-Strike 2 has begun a new season, and Valve added a new feature called Trade Protected Items and they're poking fun at Half-Life fans too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve gets pressured by payment processors with a new rule for game devs and various adult games removed
Valve have added a new rule to the Onboarding guide for game developers, noting that payment processors get a say in what stays on Steam.