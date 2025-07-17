news
Red Hat Leftovers (Official Site)
Red Hat Official ☛ Tekton Pipelines 1.0 is a milestone for cloud-native CI/CD and Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines
Tekton's story began in 2018 as a component of Knative Build, quickly evolving into a standalone open source project under the Continuous Delivery Foundation. Its initial breakthrough was modeling CI/CD workflows as Kubernetes custom resources, fundamentally changing how we approach scalable, declarative automation.
Red Hat Official ☛ Simplify your Red Hat subscriptions with AWS License Manager [Ed: Advancing GAFAM]
This update is perfect for customers who want to take advantage of volume-based discounts or different offerings in the AWS Marketplace, allowing for a simple transition with minimal downtime.
Red Hat Official ☛ Prove gen AI value in weeks, not years [Ed: Red Hat selling scam/lies]
Red Hat works with customers who face these gaps every day. The pattern is familiar: teams run a promising demo, and leadership nods, but weeks later, the project languishes because no one can prove concrete return on investment (ROI). A focused, outcome-driven proof of concept (PoC) is one way we help break that logjam.
Red Hat ☛ Build container images in CI/CD with Tekton and Buildpacks
This blog post details how to build a container image using Buildpacks in a CI/CD flow with the Tekton Pipeline engine, a tool that automates building and deploying software.
This is part of a series on building your applications with Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Buildpacks. Catch up on the previous articles here: [...]
Red Hat ☛ How to deploy OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) & Service Mesh 3 on one cluster
This article provides a step-by-step guide to deploying and running Red Hat OpenShift AI and Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh 3 on the same OpenShift cluster. We will outline key deployment practices, such as operator installation, namespace segmentation, and proper labeling. We'll also provide guidance on testing the setup using tools to ensure seamless, non-conflicting operation.
Red Hat ☛ JVM tuning for Red Bait Data Grid on Red Bait OpenShift 4
In Red Hat OpenShift 4, the Operator framework became a fundamental part of the daily cluster operations. We previously explained the Data Grid Operator in the blog post How to install and upgrade Data Grid 8 Operator. You can also deploy via a Helm chart, as discussed in How to use Helm charts to deploy Data Grid on OpenShift.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Simplifying Package Submission Progress (8 July – 15 July) – GSoC ’25
Hi, I am Mayank Singh, welcome back to this blog series on the progress of the new package submission prototype, if you aren’t familiar with the project, feel free to check out the previous blogpost here.