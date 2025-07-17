news
Purism: That one task
Quoting: PureOS Crimson Development Report: June 2025 – Purism —
Welcome back! As we enter the second half of 2025, we’re wrapping up the last few tasks to release the PureOS Crimson alpha for all Librem devices.
In our last post, we mentioned that there was a key task remaining for gnome-control-center, the GNOME Settings application. In that post, we referred to it as “that one task for gnome-control-center”.
It may have been only one task on the milestone, but it was certainly a large task!