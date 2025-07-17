news
Canonical and ESWIN announces EBC77 RISC-V SBC with Ubuntu 24.04 support
Quoting: Canonical and ESWIN announces EBC77 RISC-V SBC with Ubuntu 24.04 support - CNX Software —
The design is very similar to the Raspberry Pi 5, and accessories such as the active cooler, some Raspberry Pi HAT+, and Raspberry Pi cameras and displays may be compatible, provided these are supported by the software.
The announcement was just published on the Canonical website, so it’s as official as it can be. But then, I’m confused, as Ubuntu 25.10 and greater will require RVA23, itself mandating the RISC-V Vector (RVV) Extension that should be missing from an SoC with RV64GC cores. That would mean only Ubuntu 24.04 will be supported on the EBC77 SBC, and upgrades to newer versions will not be possible.
The EBC77 Series SBC will be unveiled at the RISC-V Summit China 2025 starting tomorrow (July 17, 2025) at ESWIN Computing and Canonical’s booth. The new quad-core RISC-V SBC is also listed on ESWIN’s Amazon online store and should become available very soon.
OMG Ubuntu:
New RISC-V SBC Supports Ubuntu 24.04, Won't Run Future Releases - OMG! Ubuntu
The EBC77 Series SBC is, like many RISC-V boards of this type, primarily intended for use in development, embedded systems and specific-task scenarios. It’s not going to work well as a general-purpose desktop PC (though it can with limitations) for consumers.
Indeed, RISC-V devices in general can’t compete with ARM-based SBCs like the Raspberry Pi on price or performance. Arguably, they don’t need to yet – it’s a fledgling tech and people who buy RISC-V buy it because they want to test or develop for RISC-V.
From every acorn, and all that.
Cheap RISC-V SBCs do exist and are able to cater to the curious, but it is powerful RISC-V hardware that will drive the tech forward in adoption, use-cases and abilities — and this new board trends in that direction.
Liliputing:
ESWIN EBC77 is a RISC-V single-board computer with Ubuntu 24.04 support - Liliputing
But the two most interesting things about the EBC77 are its processor and its support for Ubuntu.
RISC-V processors have gained a lot of momentum over the past few years as an alternative to chips based on x86_64 and ARM architecture. That’s at least partially because the RISC-V is an open source, royalty-free architecture, which means that anyone can develop RISC-V chips without paying licensing fees. It doesn’t necessarily mean that all RISC-V chips that are developed are free from proprietary components, but it does provide chip designers with an affordable alternative to other platforms, as well as one which may be less impacted by trade restrictions.