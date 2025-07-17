news

Quoting: Canonical and ESWIN announces EBC77 RISC-V SBC with Ubuntu 24.04 support - CNX Software —

The design is very similar to the Raspberry Pi 5, and accessories such as the active cooler, some Raspberry Pi HAT+, and Raspberry Pi cameras and displays may be compatible, provided these are supported by the software.

The announcement was just published on the Canonical website, so it’s as official as it can be. But then, I’m confused, as Ubuntu 25.10 and greater will require RVA23, itself mandating the RISC-V Vector (RVV) Extension that should be missing from an SoC with RV64GC cores. That would mean only Ubuntu 24.04 will be supported on the EBC77 SBC, and upgrades to newer versions will not be possible.

The EBC77 Series SBC will be unveiled at the RISC-V Summit China 2025 starting tomorrow (July 17, 2025) at ESWIN Computing and Canonical’s booth. The new quad-core RISC-V SBC is also listed on ESWIN’s Amazon online store and should become available very soon.