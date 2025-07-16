Open Hardware: RISC-V, PureOS, and More

Following the recent launch of the NanoPi R3S LTS, FriendlyELEC introduces the NanoPi R76S, a compact router board powered by the Rockchip RK3576. Designed for edge networking and IoT, it features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2, and AI acceleration.

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

The announcement highlights that the developer kit is built around the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module, available in Industrial, 64GB, and 32GB configurations. Each variant integrates the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture and Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, delivering up to eight times the AI performance of the Jetson AGX Xavier platform.

AAEON has introduced the NanoCOM-MTU, described as the first COM Express Type 10 module to feature 28W Intel Core Ultra processors. Designed for compact edge computing, industrial robotics, and embedded systems, the module delivers high-performance processing in a space-efficient 84 mm by 55 mm footprint.

Milk-V has revealed early details of the upcoming Milk-V Titan, a high-performance RISC-V platform built in a compact Mini-ITX form factor. It features the UltraRISC UR-DP1000 processor, which complies with the RV64GC(BHX) standard and supports hardware virtualization via the RV64 Hypervisor extension.

VirtualBox 7.1.12 is here about five weeks after VirtualBox 7.1.10 and promises to add additional fixes to improve support for the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests. Initial support for Linux kernel 6.16 landed in the previous update, VirtualBox 7.1.10.

Coming four months after Blender 4.4, the Blender 4.5 LTS release finally makes the Vulkan backend stable, improving its performance and also adding support for OpenXR, Subdivision, USD/Hydra, and other features. On Linux, the Vulkan backend requires NVIDIA 550 or later for NVIDIA GPUs and Mesa 25.3 or later for AMD GPUs.

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.4.2, the KDE Plasma 6.4.3 release improves the automatic screen scale calculator on Wayland to no longer offer a default scale factor that’s only a little bit higher than 100%. Instead, it will now round the calculated default scale factor down to 100% if it would otherwise be only a little bit higher.