Open Hardware: RISC-V, PureOS, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Milk-V Titan Brings RISC-V Performance in Mini-ITX Form with UltraRISC UR-DP1000
Milk-V has revealed early details of the upcoming Milk-V Titan, a high-performance RISC-V platform built in a compact Mini-ITX form factor. It features the UltraRISC UR-DP1000 processor, which complies with the RV64GC(BHX) standard and supports hardware virtualization via the RV64 Hypervisor extension.
Purism ☛ PureOS Crimson Development Report: June 2025
Linux Gizmos ☛ AAEON Launches World’s First NanoCOM-MTU with 28W Intel Core Ultra CPUs on COM Express Type 10
AAEON has introduced the NanoCOM-MTU, described as the first COM Express Type 10 module to feature 28W Intel Core Ultra processors. Designed for compact edge computing, industrial robotics, and embedded systems, the module delivers high-performance processing in a space-efficient 84 mm by 55 mm footprint.
Arduino ☛ Alvik Fight Club: A creative twist on coding, competition, and collaboration
Fun to play, but we think even more fun to recreate! That’s why Pedro Lima from our Product Experience team has recently stepped in to expand the project into a complete, step-by-step guide free on Arduino Project Hub.
LibreNews ☛ What if your laptop had a FOSS firmware?
While UEFI is far away more modern than BIOS — for example, the EFI standard allows multi-boot setups in a way that is far more seamless than what BIOS would allow — it was not the best of starts for Linux users. The design of the UEFI interface closely matched low-level Windows concepts, posing some initial challenges to Linux users.
BIOS and UEFI both have their pros and cons, but they are actually far from the only alternative. What else is out there?
Tom's Hardware ☛ Faux-CRT monitor designed to pair up with retro mini PCs to recreate CRT feeling — cute 8-incher puts retro design first by shoving a 60 Hz LCD panel behind a curved acrylic sheet
Japan’s Mizuki Co. is now crowdfunding a monitor to match its attractive X68000 Z Super and X68000 Z XVI miniature retro reprint PCs. What can a company do to create an era appropriate (late 90s) CRT-like monitor in 2025? Mizuki has decided to crowdfund the manufacture of a “4:3 LCD curved acrylic structure reproduces the atmosphere of a classic CRT” (machine translation). CRT enthusiasts may feel disappointed by this seemingly low-spec LCD-based offering.