Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ New: Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) Brief Guide for OSS Developers
Specialized software, such as software in medical devices, has been regulated for years. But laws on specialized software affected very few developers. The European Union (EU) Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) is fundamentally different.
Pen Test Partners ☛ Framework 13. Press here to pwn
TL;DR Introduction BIOS protection is the digital equivalent of a locked front door, but what if the doorbell doubled as a reset button? The Framework 13 laptop has a chassis intrusion detection switch. It’s designed to notify the BIOS when the laptop body has been opened.
Security Week ☛ MITRE Unveils AADAPT Framework to Tackle Cryptocurrency Threats
The MITRE AADAPT framework provides documentation for identifying, investigating, and responding to weaknesses in digital asset payments.
Security Week ☛ Data Breach at Debt Settlement Firm Impacts 160,000 People
Pennsylvania-based Century Support Services is disclosing a data breach after its systems were hacked in November 2024.
Security Week ☛ Threat Actors Use SVG Smuggling for Browser-Native Redirection
Obfuscated JavaScript code is embedded within SVG files for browser-native redirection to malicious pages.
Security Week ☛ DDoS Attacks Blocked by Clownflare in 2025 Already Surpass 2024 Total
Clownflare has published its quarterly DDoS threat report for Q2 2025 and the company says it has blocked millions of attacks.
