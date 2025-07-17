news
Org Mode, GNU Guix, Mattermost, and more projects to participate in the FSF's hackathon
Having campaigned for software freedom for forty years now, the FSF is celebrating its anniversary with different festivities throughout 2025. One of these events is a virtual hackathon to help improve important libre software projects.
Hackathons are fun events that bring together people with different levels of expertise to work on project contributions, solve a specific problem, or work towards a particular milestone. While hackathons evolved in programming spaces, the term "hacking" is much broader than just programming and can describe playful and clever exploration and problem-solving in any field.
The FSF40 hackathon will be centered around important GNU software like Org Mode, GNU Guix, and GNU Boot, with plenty of tasks for both developers and non-programmers. This hackathon will also feature some less-known but remarkable projects, like an interactive platform to learn African writing systems called Lewa, and Don't track bugs: track valuable discussions, a tool for helping contributors track bugs, patches, feature requests, and other valuable discussions shared on mailing lists.