Orange Pi RV2 Single Board Computer Running Linux: Installing to the eMMC
This is a series of articles focusing on RISC-V single board computers running Linux. One set of articles concentrates on the Orange Pi RV2, a cost-effective RISC-V development board with Ky X1 8-core RISC-V AI CPU, providing 2TOPS CPU fusion of general-purpose computing power to support rapid deployment of AI model algorithms.
The Orange Pi RV2 is a low cost RISC-V single board computer designed to be an affordable option for those interested in exploring RISC-V technology. We write a lot about open source software. But open source hardware is just as exciting. I’m testing the 4GB RAM model which is available for around £37. Impressive considering the feature set of the board.
I’ve been booting the Orange Pi RV2 from a microSD card. Given that I’ve also got an eMMC module attached to the board, it makes sense to boot the operating system from the eMMC. I’ve benchmarked the disk performance previously. The eMMC is much faster.