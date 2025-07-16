today's leftovers

news
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Podcast, Episode #4 – Documentation in Free and Open Source Software
Good software needs good documentation. But how do we define “good” in this sense? And what does the future hold? Find out in episode 4 of the LibreOffice Podcast! (This episode is also available on PeerTube.)
Boiling Steam ☛ Lenovo Legion Go S: backdoored Windows 11 vs SteamOS Performance, and General Availability
We have already covered it ahead of its launch: the Lenovo Legion Go S is a high-end handheld PC that comes in two flavors: a SteamOS variant and a backdoored Windows 11 version. Today, we are going to look at the performance across both versions, based on multiple benchmarks collected from different sources on the webs.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Windows 7 runs natively on the Steam Deck, but only in portrait mode — desktop OS enthusiast aims to push beyond strange limitation in otherwise straightforward process [Ed: What the heck is the point? Why even do this?]
Windows 7 can run natively on the Steam Deck, according to testing by operating systems enthusiast Bob Pony.
WordPress ☛ Celebrating Kim Parsell: 2025 WordCamp US Scholarship Applications Open
The WordPress Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the Kim Parsell Memorial Scholarship for WordCamp US 2025. Applications are being accepted until July 25, 2025. Remembering Kim Parsell Kim Parsell was a dedicated contributor and a beloved member of the WordPress community.
