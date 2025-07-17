Latest Kernel- and Python-Centric LWN Articles

The kernel project makes a strong promise to its users: the kernel ABI will not be changed in ways that break user-space code. The occasional failure notwithstanding, kernel developers do try to live up to that promise. They are handicapped by one little problem, though: there is no description of what the kernel ABI is, and no comprehensive way to test whether a given change breaks it. The kernel API specification framework proposed (in its second revision) by Sasha Levin addresses some of those concerns, but the solution is incomplete and does not come for free.

(Note that Levin uses the term "API" rather than "ABI" throughout this work; that term will be used from here on as well.)

The kernel interface is complex. It includes hundreds of system calls, many of which have complex parameters and behavior; all of that must be completely described if a specification is to be complete. There are other aspects to the API as well, though, including files in /proc or /sys, memory-mapped regions created by the perf-events subsystem or io_uring, and the set of operations available for any given type of file descriptor. Even more complexity comes with the interfaces available to BPF programs or loadable kernel modules, though those are not covered by the kernel's API guarantee. Levin's patch set does not cover all of those areas, but it makes a good start.