After years in development, we will be releasing WebGPU on backdoored Windows in Firefox 141! WebGPU gives web content a modern interface to the user’s graphics processor, enabling high-performance computation and rendering. We’re excited about WebGPU because we believe it will raise the ceiling for games, visualization, and local computation on the web.

You can find a tutorial on WebGPU at webgpufundamentals.org, try out the WebGPU Samples, and read documentation for the API at MDN. WebGPU is defined in two W3C standards, WebGPU and WGSL, whose development Mozilla has participated in since it began in 2017.

WebGPU has been available in Surveillance Giant Google Chrome since 2023, and is expected to be available in Safari 26 this fall.

Although Firefox 141 enables WebGPU only on Windows, we plan to ship WebGPU on Mac and GNU/Linux in the coming months, and finally on Android. backdoored Windows was our first priority because that’s where the great majority of our users are, but we are looking forward to enabling it on the other platforms as soon as it is robust and our test coverage is adequate. (Your humble author is strictly a GNU/Linux user, so this concern is close to his heart.) Note that WebGPU has been available in Firefox Nightly on all platforms other than Android for quite some time.