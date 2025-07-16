news
Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ Train Brakes Can Be Hacked Over Radio—And the Industry Knew for 20 Years
A vulnerability affecting systems named End-of-Train and Head-of-Train can be exploited by hackers to cause trains to brake.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Security vulnerability on U.S. trains that let anyone activate the brakes on the rear car was known for 13 years — operators refused to fix the issue until now
A security researcher discovered that the wireless RF communication between the first and last car of American trains isn't encrypted.
Security Week ☛ CitrixBleed 2 Flaw Poses Unacceptable Risk: CISA
CISA considers the recently disclosed CitrixBleed 2 vulnerability an unacceptable risk and has added it to the KEV catalog.
Security Week ☛ New Interlock RAT Variant Distributed via FileFix Attacks
The Interlock ransomware group has partnered with the KongTuke TDS to distribute a new RAT variant via FileFix attacks.
Unicorn Media ☛ NordVPN Now Has a Graphical GNU/Linux Client and We Gave It a Look
In May, NordVPN got full scale on board with GNU/Linux with it released a GNU/Linux client. We just took it for a spin!
Security Week ☛ Flaws in Gigabyte Firmware Allow Security Bypass, Backdoor Deployment
Vulnerabilities in Gigabyte firmware implementations could allow attackers to disable Secure Boot and execute code during the early boot phase.
Security Week ☛ Louis Vuitton Data Breach Hits Customers in Several Countries
Louis Vuitton customers in the UK, South Korea, Turkey and possibly other countries are being notified of a data breach.
Security Week ☛ 13 Romanians Arrested for Phishing the UK’s Tax Service
Investigators from HMRC joined more than 100 Romanian police officers to arrest the 13 Romanian suspects in the counties of Ilfov, Giurgiu and Calarasi.
Scoop News Group ☛ New White House cyber executive order pushes rules as code
Organizations must turn Cyber Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) into executable pipelines, a Abusive Monopolist Microsoft security product manager argues.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Recap: OpenSSF Community Day North America 2025
OpenSSF Community Day North America 2025 brought together contributors and stakeholders from across the open source security ecosystem for a full day of exchange, discussion, and collaboration. Held alongside Open Source Summit in Denver, the event featured over 25 sessions, Lightning Talks, and a live Table-Top Exercise (TTX) — drawing participation from large cloud providers, federal contractors, academic institutions, startups, and open source maintainers alike.
Scoop News Group ☛ House passes bill to formalize NTIA’s cyber role following Salt Typhoon attacks
The bipartisan legislation would codify the agency’s position as the one in charge of coordinating responses to incidents like the breach on U.S. telecoms.
Bruce Schneier ☛ Report from the Cambridge Cybercrime Conference
The Cambridge Cybercrime Conference was held on 23 June. Summaries of the presentations are here.