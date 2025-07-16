news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2025



Quoting: I found a better way to transfer files between Android and Linux - and it's free | ZDNET —

I often need to send a file from my Pop!_OS Linux desktop to my Android device. Over the years, I've found a variety of solutions, but this latest option -- called Packet -- makes transferring files between Linux and Android a breeze.

Packet works with Quick Share. The only requirement is that both desktop and mobile devices be on the same wireless network.

Let me show you how to install and use Packet on Linux.