today's leftovers

I don’t think I ever posted about it, but nine months ago (exactly, which I just realized as I’m writing these words), I joined CIQ as a Senior Systems Engineer. One of my early tasks was to help one of our customers put together Rocky Linux images that their customers could use, and one of the requirements from their HPC customers was that the latest Intel irdma kernel module be available.

While packaging up the kernel module as an external kmod was easy enough, the question was asked, “What if the kernel ABI changes?” Their HPC customers wanted to use the upstream Rocky kernel, which, as a rebuild of RHEL has the same kABI guarantees that Red Hat has. There is a list of symbols that are (mostly) guaranteed not to change during a point release, but the Intel irdma driver requires symbols that aren’t in that list.

I did some investigation, and, in the lifespan of Rocky 8.10 (roughly 15 months), there have been somewhere just under 60 kernel releases, with only 3 or 4 breaking the symbols required by the Intel irdma driver. This meant that we could build the kmod when 8.10 came out, and, using weak-updates, the kernel module would automatically be available for newer kernels as they’re released until a release came out that broke one of the symbols that the kmod depended on. At that point, we would need to bump the release and rebuild the kmod. The new kmod build would be compatible with the new kernel, and any other new kernels until the kABI broke again.