Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Oracle (cloud-init, emacs, firefox, glib2, go-toolset:rhel8, kernel, lz4, python-setuptools, python3.11-setuptools, python3.12-setuptools, and socat), Red Hat (fence-agents, glib2, glibc, java-17-openjdk, kernel, kernel-rt, python-setuptools, python3.11-setuptools, and python3.12-setuptools), Slackware (libxml2), SUSE (glib2, gpg2, kernel, libxml2, poppler, rmt-server, runc, stalld, and xen), and Ubuntu (jpeg-xl).
Security Week ☛ SonicWall SMA Appliances Targeted With New ‘Overstep’ Malware
A threat actor that may be financially motivated is targeting SonicWall devices with a backdoor and user-mode rootkit.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Malware found embedded in DNS, the system that makes the internet usable, except when it doesn't
Fortunately, the example provided appears to be "prank software" rather than more sophisticated malware.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Scoop News Group ☛ House hearing will use Stuxnet to search for novel ways to confront OT cyberthreats
The House Homeland Committee will revisit the malware to use the knowledge from the spy effort to explore the domestic threats facing the U.S. in 2025.
