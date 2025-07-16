Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Data Leftovers

As Hill explains, the philosophical differences between “open” (making better code) and “free” (making code to enhance human freedom) may not have mattered at the outset, but they each served as a kind of pole star for its own adherents, leading them down increasingly divergent paths. Each new technology and practice represented a decision-point for the movement: “Is this something we should embrace as compatible with our project, or should we reject it as antithetical to our goals?” If you were an “open source” person, the question you asked yourself at each juncture was, “Does this new thing increase code-quality?” If you were a “free software” person, the question you had to answer was, “Does this make people more free?”