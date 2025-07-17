news
Brad Taunt ☛ Setup Mullvad VPN on OpenBSD via WireGuard
Since there is no “native” Mullvad application for OpenBSD (which I consider a good thing!), we will need to run wireguard against our Mullvad configuration file directly. Don’t worry, we’ll get that config later.
First we need to install WireGuard:
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wireshark on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Network analysis has become an essential component of modern IT infrastructure management. Whether you’re troubleshooting connectivity issues, monitoring traffic patterns, or conducting security audits, having the right tools can make all the difference.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cacti on AlmaLinux 10
Cacti stands as one of the most powerful open-source network monitoring and graphing tools available today. This comprehensive network monitoring solution leverages RRDTool’s robust data storage capabilities to provide detailed visualization of network performance metrics. AlmaLinux 10, being a stable enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution, serves as an excellent platform for hosting Cacti installations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sysbench on Fedora 42
Performance benchmarking is crucial for system administrators and developers who need to evaluate hardware capabilities and optimize system performance. Sysbench stands out as one of the most versatile and reliable benchmarking tools available for GNU/Linux systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Java on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Java on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Rocky GNU/Linux stands as a robust, enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution that serves as an excellent foundation for Java development and deployment. Java remains one of the most popular programming languages worldwide, powering everything from web applications to enterprise systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CUPS Print Server on openSUSE
Setting up a reliable print server can transform your network printing experience from frustrating to seamless. The Common UNIX Printing System (CUPS) stands as the gold standard for Linux-based printing solutions, offering robust functionality and extensive compatibility. openSUSE, with its enterprise-grade stability and comprehensive package management, provides an ideal platform for deploying CUPS print servers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Vagrant on AlmaLinux 10
Vagrant has emerged as an essential tool for developers and system administrators who need to create reproducible development environments quickly. When combined with AlmaLinux 10, a robust enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution, Vagrant provides an excellent platform for virtualization management and development workflows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WildFly on Manjaro
WildFly application server stands as one of the most robust and feature-rich Java EE platforms available today. Formerly known as JBoss Application Server, this open-source solution provides enterprise-grade capabilities for developing and deploying Java applications with exceptional performance and reliability.
Linux Cloud VPS ☛ How to Install ownCloud on Debian 13
OwnCloud is one of the free and open-source file sharing software like Dropbox, providing good security, has a good way for application users to share and access data that is smoothly integrated with devices whose purpose is to secure, track, and report data usage.
Installation of NVIDIA drivers on openSUSE and SLE
This blogpost covers only installation of G06 drivers, i.e. drivers for GPUs >= Maxwell, i.e.
TecMint ☛ How to Setup Two-Factor Authentication For SSH In Linux
The Google Authenticator is an open-source module that includes implementations of one-time passcodes (TOTP) verification tokens developed by Google.
TecMint ☛ Let Sudo Insult You When You Enter Incorrect Password
You can define sudoers options like the insults option or several others in the file /etc/sudoers. It is set under the Defaults entries section. Read through our last article, which explains 10 Useful Sudoers Configurations for Setting ‘sudo’ in Linux.