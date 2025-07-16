news
Databases: POWER, Redis, and Django
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ POWER Is Not Just for Databases
The I.C.B.M. POWER architecture is not just for database servers. While most people know it only for DB2 and SAP HANA, it is an ideal platform also for HPC or other high performance server applications, like syslog-ng.
-
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Redka: Redis re-implemented with SQL
I'm a big fan of Redis. It's such an amazing idea to go beyond the get-set paradigm and provide a convenient API for more complex data structures: maps, sets, lists, streams, bloom filters, etc.
I'm also a big fan of relational databases and their universal language, SQL. They've really stood the test of time and have proven to solve a wide range of problems from the 1970s to today.
So, naturally, one day I decided to combine the two and reimplement Redis using a relational backend — first SQLite, then Postgres. That's how Redka was born.
-
Haki Benita ☛ How to Get Foreign Keys Horribly Wrong
Constraints keep the integrity of your system and prevent you from shooting yourself in the foot. Foreign keys are a special type of constraint because, unlike unique, check, and primary keys, they span more than one relation. This makes foreign keys harder to enforce and harder to get right.