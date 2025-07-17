news
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Kernel Space
-
Klara ☛ ZFS Summer Article Roundup: Smart Hardware Advice
Whether you're designing your first ZFS deployment or fine-tuning an existing one, this curated roundup offers practical hardware advice on layout strategy, caching devices, and performance optimization to help you build a resilient and efficient storage system.
-
Rob Norris ☛ What people said about an OpenZFS bug · blog · despair labs
A few days ago I wrote about a OpenZFS bug I found and why it went unnoticed. It generated a surprising amount of chatter (at least for me!) which I found quite interesting, and did actually help clarify my thinking on a few things.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ T-Display S3 Pro LR1121 Adds Dual-Band LoRa via Expansion Shield
LILYGO has released the T-Display S3 Pro LR1121, a modular variant designed to expand the capabilities of the standard T-Display S3 Pro. Instead of integrating a camera module like another Pro variant, this version introduces dual-band LoRa connectivity, audio input/output, vibration feedback, and a larger battery, all packaged in a stackable shield form. The LR1121 […]
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Alex Russell ☛ Links? Links! - Infrequently Noted
The blogroll section also prompted me to create an OPML export , which you can download or send directly to your feed reader of choice.
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl 8.15.0
Welcome to another curl release. A shorter cycle this time so we did not have time to merge many changes: there is just one logged. See below.
This is the 269th release featuring 269 command line options.
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Odyssey 1.4 released
We are excited to announce a new release of the Odyssey — advanced multi-threaded connection pooler for PostgreSQL and Apache Cloudberry.
We’ve been hard at work fixing numerous issues and making Odyssey more stable and reliable. Many long-standing problems have now been resolved, and we’ve also introduced several new features.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Society for Scholarly Publishing ☛ Better Together: ORCID and Other Researcher Identifiers
However, research is a global endeavor in terms of its funding and its communication – authors can publish anywhere in the world, for readers anywhere in the world. So, in addition to continuing to use national researcher identifiers, it makes sense to also make use of ORCID, which is a fully global system – and the Portuguese CIÊNCIA ID is a great example of this. CIÊNCIA ID enables everyone involved in Portuguese research – researchers, teachers, administrators, technicians, and others – to access national science services and to share and reuse information across reporting and administrative systems. This allows data to be shared across multiple Portuguese repositories, and enables researchers’ ORCID records to be populated with this data, making it easily available for re-use anywhere in the world. At the time of writing, there are close to 112k ORCID iDs connected with CIÊNCIA ID, 83k of which have been automatically updated by the system, including the addition of 3.33M work items.** Interestingly (especially given our work to develop cost-benefit analyses of the savings from PID integrations at the national level), this ORCID integration contributes to annual savings of more than 154 hours per researcher of time spent on data entry and rekeying information.
-
-