GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

However, research is a global endeavor in terms of its funding and its communication – authors can publish anywhere in the world, for readers anywhere in the world. So, in addition to continuing to use national researcher identifiers, it makes sense to also make use of ORCID, which is a fully global system – and the Portuguese CIÊNCIA ID is a great example of this. CIÊNCIA ID enables everyone involved in Portuguese research – researchers, teachers, administrators, technicians, and others – to access national science services and to share and reuse information across reporting and administrative systems. This allows data to be shared across multiple Portuguese repositories, and enables researchers’ ORCID records to be populated with this data, making it easily available for re-use anywhere in the world. At the time of writing, there are close to 112k ORCID iDs connected with CIÊNCIA ID, 83k of which have been automatically updated by the system, including the addition of 3.33M work items.** Interestingly (especially given our work to develop cost-benefit analyses of the savings from PID integrations at the national level), this ORCID integration contributes to annual savings of more than 154 hours per researcher of time spent on data entry and rekeying information.