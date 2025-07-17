news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2025



Quoting: Android Advanced Protection - Solid but overcomplicated —

Overall, I am happy that Android is bringing a plate full of useful mitigations to its users. I only had a chance to sample Samsung's version, though. For now, it looks a bit crude. One, too many things are bundled together, forcing the user to make difficult choices, which can lead to less security, not more. Two, I am quite certain every vendor will implement its own interpretation of the Advanced Protection mode, so no two phones will have it quite the same. Three, there's duplication, as you can implement 70-80% of these mitigations yourself. Four, there are still things missing.

A true "protection" mode would be something that turns off all signals, all noise, all background data, all of the modern interactive nonsense, everything that constitutes "modern" Web experience, because therein lie all of the perils, really. We don't have that yet. But look. Two years, we had none of this, and now, there's a partial solution in place. Perhaps by Android 18-19, the protection will be super-tight, and as a bonus side effect, the phone usage will be that much less annoying. One can hope.