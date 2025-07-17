The announcement highlights that the developer kit is built around the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module, available in Industrial, 64GB, and 32GB configurations. Each variant integrates the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture and Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, delivering up to eight times the AI performance of the Jetson AGX Xavier platform.

AAEON has introduced the NanoCOM-MTU, described as the first COM Express Type 10 module to feature 28W Intel Core Ultra processors. Designed for compact edge computing, industrial robotics, and embedded systems, the module delivers high-performance processing in a space-efficient 84 mm by 55 mm footprint.

Milk-V has revealed early details of the upcoming Milk-V Titan, a high-performance RISC-V platform built in a compact Mini-ITX form factor. It features the UltraRISC UR-DP1000 processor, which complies with the RV64GC(BHX) standard and supports hardware virtualization via the RV64 Hypervisor extension.

LILYGO has released the T-Display S3 Pro LR1121, a modular variant designed to expand the capabilities of the standard T-Display S3 Pro. Instead of integrating a camera module like another Pro variant, this version introduces dual-band LoRa connectivity, audio input/output, vibration feedback, and a larger battery, all packaged in a stackable shield form.

Camera (GNOME Camera) is the default Ubuntu application for taking photos as well as recording videos. In other words, it is the application used to access webcam device in laptop or PC. It is useful i.e. in live streaming and video conferencing (for school teachers, office workers, your family) beside taking simple pictures. We will learn more about it here with a little bit howtos and beneficial references. We remind you that this episode is the continuation in this series after Calendar and before the next one Characters. Now, please enjoy reading!

Coming one and a half months after LibreOffice 25.2.4, the LibreOffice 25.2.5 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

While it doesn’t add support for new network protocols, the Wireshark 4.4.8 release is here to update support for the ASTERIX, DLT, DNP 3.0, DOF, DTLS, ETSI CAT, Gryphon, IPsec, ISObus VT, KRB5, MBIM, RTCP, SLL, STCSIG, TETRA, UDS, and URL Encoded Form Data protocols.

Coming only three weeks after GStreamer 1.26.3, the GStreamer 1.26.4 release adds TAI (Temps Atomique International) timestamp muxing support to the mp4mux tool used for multiplexing audio and video into an MP4 file and adds room-timeout support to the LiveKit open-source scalable and multi-user conferencing tool based on WebRTC.

Rescuezilla 2.6.1 comes almost four months after Rescuezilla 2.6 with a new build derived from the Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 24.10, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS builds are still available for download.

VirtualBox 7.1.12 is here about five weeks after VirtualBox 7.1.10 and promises to add additional fixes to improve support for the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests. Initial support for Linux kernel 6.16 landed in the previous update, VirtualBox 7.1.10.

Coming four months after Blender 4.4, the Blender 4.5 LTS release finally makes the Vulkan backend stable, improving its performance and also adding support for OpenXR, Subdivision, USD/Hydra, and other features. On Linux, the Vulkan backend requires NVIDIA 550 or later for NVIDIA GPUs and Mesa 25.3 or later for AMD GPUs.