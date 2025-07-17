news
LibreOffice 25.2.5 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 63 Bug Fixes
Coming one and a half months after LibreOffice 25.2.4, the LibreOffice 25.2.5 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
The LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series will be supported with seven maintenance updates until November 30th, 2025. The next point release, LibreOffice 25.2.6, is planned for early September 2025. Meanwhile, all LibreOffice 25.2 users are urged to update their installations to the new point release as soon as possible.