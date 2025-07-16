news
Wireshark 4.4.8 Open-Source Network Protocol Analyzer Updates Protocol Support
While it doesn’t add support for new network protocols, the Wireshark 4.4.8 release is here to update support for the ASTERIX, DLT, DNP 3.0, DOF, DTLS, ETSI CAT, Gryphon, IPsec, ISObus VT, KRB5, MBIM, RTCP, SLL, STCSIG, TETRA, UDS, and URL Encoded Form Data protocols.
Wireshark 4.4.8 also includes various bug fixes, addressing an issue with the renegotiated DTLS session not being decrypted, an issue with packet diagrams showing representation twice when the field type is set to FT_NONE, and a crash that occurred when showing packets in a new window after reloading Lua plugins with a certain gui.column.format preference.