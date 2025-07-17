news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2025



Quoting: Review: the NovaCustom V54 is an outstanding Linux laptop with Dasharo coreboot firmware – OSnews —

Other than that, I have very little to complain about with the NovaCustom V54. It’s an extremely configurable, privacy-oriented laptop that takes Linux and open source seriously, with an extensive, seven-year parts availability promise. It has a no-nonsense design focused not necessarily on thinness or minimalism, but on getting things done and offering a good set of ports you actually need out in the real world, so you don’t have to mess around with dongles.

Operating system support is obviously excellent, and my distribution of choice, Fedora KDE, had zero issues with the hardware in this machine. In that sense, the NovaCustom V54 fits right in with a growing number of Linux-first laptops by a variety of smaller OEMs, with NovaCustom’s unique selling points being customisability, configurability, and a very strong focus on privacy in particular.

It’s a great time to be a Linux user in search of a laptop, and NovaCustom should definitely be on your shortlist. Out of all the options currently on the market, for me personally it’s the Dasharo coreboot firmware and extensive hardware customisation options that would make me choose NovaCustom over the competition. As I highlighted, there are definitely some areas where there’s room for improvement, but overall, this is an excellent offering.