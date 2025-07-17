news
today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
Peter Czanik: FreeBSD audit source is coming to syslog-ng
Last year, I wrote a small configuration snippet for syslog-ng: FreeBSD audit source. I published it in a previous blog, and based on feedback, it is already used in production. And soon, it will be available also as part of a syslog-ng release.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ DFRobot FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 is a compact board with MIPI DSI/DSI, microphone, WiFi 6, and GPIO headers
DFRobot FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 development board features an ESP32-C6 wireless module, two USB-C ports, GPIO headers, a microphone MIPI CSI and DSI connectors, and is offered with an optional carrier board enabling easy access to all I/Os as part of a development kit for the board. Like many other ESP32-P4 boards, such as the ALIENTEK DNESP32P4M, the Waveshare ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT, or the ESP32-P4-Function-EV-Board, the DFRobot board uses an ESP32-C6 for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Programming/Development
Ruby 3.4.5 Released
Ruby 3.4.5 has been released.
This is a routine update that includes bug fixes and GCC 15 support. Please refer to the release notes on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub for further details.Ruby 3.4.6 is scheduled for September, 3.4.7 for November, and 3.4.8 for January.
