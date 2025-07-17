today's leftovers

The announcement highlights that the developer kit is built around the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module, available in Industrial, 64GB, and 32GB configurations. Each variant integrates the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture and Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, delivering up to eight times the AI performance of the Jetson AGX Xavier platform.

AAEON has introduced the NanoCOM-MTU, described as the first COM Express Type 10 module to feature 28W Intel Core Ultra processors. Designed for compact edge computing, industrial robotics, and embedded systems, the module delivers high-performance processing in a space-efficient 84 mm by 55 mm footprint.

Milk-V has revealed early details of the upcoming Milk-V Titan, a high-performance RISC-V platform built in a compact Mini-ITX form factor. It features the UltraRISC UR-DP1000 processor, which complies with the RV64GC(BHX) standard and supports hardware virtualization via the RV64 Hypervisor extension.

While it doesn’t add support for new network protocols, the Wireshark 4.4.8 release is here to update support for the ASTERIX, DLT, DNP 3.0, DOF, DTLS, ETSI CAT, Gryphon, IPsec, ISObus VT, KRB5, MBIM, RTCP, SLL, STCSIG, TETRA, UDS, and URL Encoded Form Data protocols.

Coming only three weeks after GStreamer 1.26.3, the GStreamer 1.26.4 release adds TAI (Temps Atomique International) timestamp muxing support to the mp4mux tool used for multiplexing audio and video into an MP4 file and adds room-timeout support to the LiveKit open-source scalable and multi-user conferencing tool based on WebRTC.

Rescuezilla 2.6.1 comes almost four months after Rescuezilla 2.6 with a new build derived from the Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” operating system to provide users with the best possible hardware support. Ubuntu 24.10, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS builds are still available for download.

VirtualBox 7.1.12 is here about five weeks after VirtualBox 7.1.10 and promises to add additional fixes to improve support for the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests. Initial support for Linux kernel 6.16 landed in the previous update, VirtualBox 7.1.10.

Coming four months after Blender 4.4, the Blender 4.5 LTS release finally makes the Vulkan backend stable, improving its performance and also adding support for OpenXR, Subdivision, USD/Hydra, and other features. On Linux, the Vulkan backend requires NVIDIA 550 or later for NVIDIA GPUs and Mesa 25.3 or later for AMD GPUs.