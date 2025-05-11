news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2025



Quoting: Why I Prefer GNOME for My Linux Desktop —

In most cases, once you’ve logged into a GNOME session, you see a gray screen with your desktop floating over the top of it. If you’re new to GNOME, you’ll see a short intro to how to make your way around, but even this tutorial is relatively barebones, considering this is a full-fledged desktop environment.

While some people use this as a reason to install gnome-tweaks and start customizing, I prefer the simplicity. On one hand, this helps cut down setup time, since you’re not bothering with customization. On the other hand, this simplicity also helps GNOME fit it more seamlessly whichever distribution you may be using.