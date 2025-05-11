news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2025



Quoting: Kitty 0.42 Launches With Quick-Access Terminal —

Kitty, one of the best GPU-accelerated and highly efficient cross-platform terminal emulators, has just unveiled its latest update—version 0.42. The main novelty is a feature that many power users have quietly wished for: a Quake-style drop-down window that can be summoned with a single keystroke.

Labeled quick-access-terminal, the new “kitten” floats above the desktop, supports translucency, and works consistently across X11, Wayland, and even macOS. In day-to-day practice, that means a full-featured terminal is never more than a tap away.